State of Minnesota District Court Crow W

State of Minnesota District Court Crow Wing County Judicial District: Ninth Court File Number: 18-JV-23-2136 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Dawna-Diane Elise French and Christopher David Wessman Parent Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Dawna-Diane Elise French and Christopher David Wessman above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition, Petition for Child in Need of Protection, Termination of Parental Rights, or Other Services, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 alleging that the child (ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for an Emergency Protective Care Hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 213 Laurel Street Suite 11, Brainerd MN 56401 Minnesota, on August 1st 2023 at 2:00 PM. as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Herbert P. Lefler Judge of District Court BY: Wendy Lynch, Deputy (July 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 238406