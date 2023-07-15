STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBAT

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF CROW WING NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.18-PR-23-2199 In Re the Estate of: Susan Ann Baillif Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 2, 2019, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Harold Rene Baillif whose address is 10538 Black Bear Road, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3 – 607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3 – 801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claim will be barred. /s/ Erik Askegaard Judge of District Court Date: July 5, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Date: July 5, 2023 /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Date: July 6, 2023 Attorney for Personal Representative: John R. Jesperson (176096) 5200 Willson Road, Ste. 150 Edina, Minnesota 55424 Phone: 612-234-2116 Email: jjesperson@jespersonlaw.com (July 15 & 22, 2023) 241112