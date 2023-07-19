STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRI

STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF CROW WING PROBATE DIVISION Court File N0. 18-PR-23-24-2414 Estate of: David Rolland Hall a/k/a David R. Hall a/k/a David Hall, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 24, 2023 , at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd , Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Lynn Hall , whose address is P.O. BOX 227, Nisswa, MN 56468 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decadent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Date: July 13, 2023 Heidi Davies Referee of District Court Dated: July 13, 2013 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Clerk Attorney for: Petitioner Name: Raymond A. Charpentier Firm: Charpentier & Lange Street; 718 Front Street, P.O. Box 341 City, State, ZIP; Brainerd, MN 56401 Attorney License No: 16238 Telephone: (218) 829?7365 FAX: (218) 829-6201 Email: cl@charpentierlange.com (July 19 & 26, 2023)