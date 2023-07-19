State of Mnneosta Crow Wing County Distr

State of Mnneosta Crow Wing County District Court Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 18-PR-23-593 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Orville B. Duncan, Deceased Notice of Infomal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notices to Creditors (Without a Will) TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of person representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been grated. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following Name: Charles Jeffrey Laeng Address: 4008 S Hwy 393 Lagrange KY, 40031 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative., or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607, and the court other order, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Erik Askegaard Judge of District Court Date: April 24, 2023 Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator 4/21/2023 Date /s/ Deputy (July 19 & 26, 2023) 242619