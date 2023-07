CROW WING COUNTY BRAINERD, MINNESOTA SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning Crow Wing County for interested citizens. Questions about this report should be directed to Deborah A. Erickson, Administrative Services Director, and 218-824-1047. A full and complete copy of the Countyýs Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) is available on the Countyýs web site at www.crowwing.gov. The County also publishes the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), a copy of which is also located on the Countyýs web site. Governmental Activities Business-type Activities Total ASSETS Current assets Cash and investments $ 66,330,129 $ 6,989,116 $ 73,319,245 Taxes receivable - delinquent 885,037 - 885,037 Accounts receivable (net) 2,032,042 131,218 2,163,260 Accrued interest receivable 239,607 - 239,607 Contracts receivable 1,696,312 - 1,696,312 Due from other governments 8,740,985 - 8,740,985 Loans receivable 54,031 - 54,031 Lease receivable 749,250 - 749,250 Prepaid items 2,084,891 218 2,085,109 Total current assets $ 82,812,284 $ 7,120,552 $ 89,932,836 Noncurrent assets Restricted assets Cash and investments $ - $ 6,712,239 $ 6,712,239 Long-term receivable 155,368 - 155,368 Investment in joint venture 15,219,270 - 15,219,270 Capital assets Non-depreciable 31,515,685 412,334 31,928,019 Depreciable - net of accumulated depreciation 197,015,330 6,088,846 203,104,176 Right-to-use - net of accumulated amortization 146,313 - 146,313 Total noncurrent assets $ 244,051,966 $ 13,213,419 $ 257,265,385 Total Assets $ 326,864,250 $ 20,333,971 $ 347,198,221 DEFERRED OUTFLOWS OF RESOURCES Deferred outflow for other post employment benefits liability $ 8,629,866 $ 42,914 $ 8,672,780 Deferred outflow for pensions 20,159,929 7,868 20,167,797 Total Deferred Outflows of Resources $ 28,789,795 $ 50,782 $ 28,840,577 (Continued) Primary Government CROW WING COUNTY BRAINERD, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF NET POSITION DECEMBER 31, 2022 The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. Governmental Activities Business-type Activities Total BRAINERD, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY Primary Government (Continued) DECEMBER 31, 2022 STATEMENT OF NET POSITION LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 3,763,426 $ 55,272 $ 3,818,698 $ Salaries payable 685,689 1,040 686,729 Accrued payroll taxes payable 46,685 80 46,765 Contracts payable 28,935 - 28,935 Retainage payable 50,137 - 50,137 Due to other governments - 565,586 565,586 Claims payable 81,536 - 81,536 Customer deposits 253,476 - 253,476 Unearned revenue 9,175,151 - 9,175,151 Compensated absences payable - current 3,424,041 1,446 3,425,487 Other post employment benefits liability - current 2,156,259 10,507 2,166,766 Lease liability - current 46,724 - 46,724 Total current liabilities $ 68,345 20,277,645 $ 20,345,990 $ Noncurrent liabilities Compensated absences payable 380,450 $ 160 $ 380,610 $ Other post employment benefits liability 43,089,904 200,896 43,290,800 Net pension liability 41,920,060 24,402 41,944,462 Estimated liability for landfill closure/postclosure - 5,381,238 5,381,238 Lease liability 100,821 - 100,821 Total noncurrent liabilities $ 5,606,696 85,491,235 $ 91,097,931 $ Total Liabilities $ 5,675,041 105,768,880 $ 111,443,921 $ DEFERRED INFLOWS OF RESOURCES Property taxes collected for subsequent years 24,049 $ - $ 24,049 $ Deferred inflow for other post employment benefits liability 2,500,295 12,433 2,512,728 Deferred inflow for pensions 984,561 360 984,921 Lease related 732,702 - 732,702 Total Deferred Inflows of Resources $ 12,793 4,241,607 $ 4,254,400 $ NET POSITION Net investment in capital assets 228,132,270 $ 6,501,180 $ 234,633,450 $ Restricted for: General government 1, - 635,266 1,635,266 Public safety 497,380 - 497,380 Highways and streets 13,554,314 - 13,554,314 Health and human services 124,846 - 124,846 Culture and recreation 186,132 - 186,132 Conservation of natural resources 4,725,378 - 4,725,378 Environmental uses - expendable 102,680 - 102,680 Environmental uses - nonexpendable 1,846,499 - 1,846,499 Economic development 56,211 - 56,211 Debt service 289,018 - 289,018 Opioid response 2,352,717 - 2,352,717 Landfill closure/postclosure - 1,331,001 1,331,001 Unrestricted (7,859,153) 6,864,738 (994,415) Total Net Position $ 14,696,919 245,643,558 $ 260,340,477 $ The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. Functions/Programs Expenses Charges for Services Operating Grants and Contributions Capital Grants and Contributions Governmental Activities Business-type Activities Total Primary government Governmental activities General government 20,605,635 $ 2,973,911 $ 4,543,933 $ - $ (13,087,791) $ - $ (13,087,791) $ Public safety 21,287,496 1,899,752 2,355,658 - (17,032,086) - (17,032,086) Highways and streets 15,223,290 1,268,753 9,501,976 1,785,780 (2,666,781) - (2,666,781) Sanitation 5,701 - - - (5,701) - (5,701) Health and human services 25,344,475 2,073,025 16,854,803 - (6,416,647) - (6,416,647) Culture and recreation 815,011 4,100 8,750 - (802,161) - (802,161) Conservation of natural resources 3,002,939 3,453,735 726,301 - 1,177,097 - 1,177,097 Economic development 3,024,892 208 - - (3,024,684) - (3,024,684) Interest 4,124 - - - (4,124) - (4,124) Total governmental activities $ 11,673,484 89,313,563 $ 33,991,421 $ 1,785,780 $ (41,862,878) $ - $ (41,862,878) $ Business-type activities Landfill $ 3,205,229 4,040,743 $ - $ - $ - $ (835,514) $ (835,514) $ Total primary government $ 14,878,713 93,354,306 $ 33,991,421 $ 1,785,780 $ (41,862,878) $ (835,514) $ (42,698,392) $ General Revenues Property taxes $ - 44,949,872 $ 44,949,872 $ Transportation sales and use tax 9,609,335 - 9,609,335 Mortgage registry and deed tax 164,167 - 164,167 Payments in lieu of tax 580,909 - 580,909 Grants and contributions not restricted to specific programs 2,972,375 - 2,972,375 Investment earnings (2,573,817) 135,921 (2,437,896) Miscellaneous - 400,657 400,657 Total general revenues 56,103,498 $ 135,921 $ 56,239,419 $ Change in net position 14,240,620 $ (699,593) $ 13,541,027 $ Net Position - Beginning 231,402,938 15,396,512 246,799,450 Net Position - Ending 245,643,558 $ 14,696,919 $ 260,340,477 $ Net (Expense) Revenue and Changes in Net Position CROW WING COUNTY BRAINERD, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF ACTIVITIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 Program Revenues Primary Government The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. General Highway Community Services Public Land Management Debt Service Capital Projects Nonmajor Funds Total REVENUES Taxes 26,372,356 $ 11,482,467 $ 13,665,331 $ - $ 23,844 $ 1,797,814 $ 1,194,674 $ 54,536,486 $ Special assessments - - 250 - - - 1,056,990 1,057,240 Licenses and permits 902,877 - - 964,587 - - 50 1,867,514 Intergovernmental 6,513,735 8,850,596 16,021,492 497,425 157 2,555,871 354,085 34,793,361 Charges for services 2,922,291 1,799,857 1,442,866 1,100 - - 395,765 6,561,879 Fines and forfeits 50,212 - - - - - - 50,212 Gifts and contributions 49,077 - 2,000 - - - - 51,077 Investment earnings (2,494,626) - - 157,762 - 18,486 (115,270) (2,433,648) Sales - - - 1,563,959 - - - 1,563,959 Miscellaneous 1,530,395 18,310 1,118,963 21,546 - 137,900 108,402 2,935,516 Total Revenues 35,846,317 $ 22,151,230 $ 32,250,902 $ 3,206,379 $ 24,001 $ 4,510,071 $ 2,994,696 $ 100,983,596 $ EXPENDITURES Current General government 19,190,527 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 445,835 $ 124,133 $ 19,760,495 $ Public safety 16,452,100 - 2,990,495 - - 90,410 205,175 19,738,180 Highways and streets 30,260 8,332,779 - - - - 1,085,276 9,448,315 Health and human services 19,321 - 24,069,023 - - 9,035 - 24,097,379 Culture and recreation 680,830 - - - - - - 680,830 Conservation of natural resources 382,828 - - 2,177,362 - - 1,066,109 3,626,299 Economic development - - - - - - 28,160 28,160 Capital Outlay General government 416,575 - - - - 748,873 - 1,165,448 Public safety 173,127 - - - - 360,610 - 533,737 Highways and streets - 14,861,681 - - - 483,185 - 15,344,866 Health and human services - - 26,028 - - - - 26,028 Conservation of natural resources 504,656 - - 735,053 - - 506,707 1,746,416 Intergovernmental 601,264 - - - - - - 601,264 Debt Service Principal - 108,650 - - 92,500 - - 201,150 Interest - 3,894 - - 1,550 - - 5,444 Administrative charges - 134 - - 459 - - 593 Total Expenditures 37,850,224 $ 23,908,402 $ 27,085,546 $ 2,912,415 $ 94,509 $ 2,137,948 $ 3,015,560 $ 97,004,604 $ Excess of Revenues Over (Under) Expenditures (2,003,907) $ (1,757,172) $ 5,165,356 $ 293,964 $ (70,508) $ 2,372,123 $ (20,864) $ 3,978,992 $ OTHER FINANCING SOURCES (USES) Transfers in 748,986 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 135,921 $ 884,907 $ Transfers out - - - (748,986) - - (135,921) (884,907) Proceeds from sale of capital assets 17,035 - - - - 113,613 - 130,648 Insurance proceeds 28,570 4,395 700 - - 37,905 - 71,570 Issuance of leases 4,467 - 26,028 - - - - 30,495 Total Other Financing Sources (Uses) 799,058 $ 4,395 $ 26,728 $ (748,986) $ - $ 151,518 $ - $ 232,713 $ Net Change in Fund Balances (1,204,849) $ (1,752,777) $ 5,192,084 $ (455,022) $ (70,508) $ 2,523,641 $ (20,864) $ 4,211,705 $ Fund Balance - January 1 16,008,088 17,864,941 7,276,332 554,690 334,759 6,337,495 6,210,808 54,587,113 Fund balance - December 31 14,803,239 $ 16,112,164 $ 12,468,416 $ 99,668 $ 264,251 $ 8,861,136 $ 6,189,944 $ 58,798,818 $ FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS STATEMENT OF REVENUES, EXPENDITURES, AND CHANGES IN FUND BALANCES BRAINERD, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. General Highway Community Services Public Land Management Debt Service Capital Projects Nonmajor Funds Total ASSETS Cash and investments $ 25,161,805 $ 13,884,413 $ 10,648,106 $ 1,192,179 $ 264,251 $ 8,542,318 $ 6,637,057 $ 66,330,129 Taxes receivable - delinquent 495,596 53,457 258,059 - 26,157 28,271 23,497 885,037 Accounts receivable (net) 34,862 - 1,972,598 - - - 24,582 2,032,042 Accrued interest receivable 239,572 - - - - - 35 239,607 Due from other funds 368,423 104,791 - - - 368,423 - 841,637 Contracts receivable - - - 1,696,312 - - - 1,696,312 Due from other governments 385,092 5,822,212 2,475,911 - - - 57,770 8,740,985 Loans receivable - - - - - - 54,031 54,031 Lease receivable 374,625 - - - - 374,625 - 749,250 Prepaid items 940,414 849,170 210,547 4,590 - 79,343 827 2,084,891 Total Assets $ 28,000,389 $ 20,714,043 $ 15,565,221 $ 2,893,081 $ 290,408 $ 9,392,980 $ 6,797,799 $ 83,653,921 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,271,519 $ 464,971 $ 560,823 $ 10,814 $ - $ 136,375 $ 318,924 $ 3,763,426 Salaries payable 393,477 48,540 238,744 2,909 - - 2,019 685,689 Accrued payroll taxes payable 24,332 3,714 18,262 223 - - 154 46,685 Contracts payable - - - 28,935 - - - 28,935 Retainage payable - 50,137 - - - - - 50,137 Due to other funds - - - 736,846 - - 104,791 841,637 Due to other governments 94,639 18,774 30,360 317,374 - - 104,439 565,586 Claims payable 81,536 - - - - - - 81,536 Customer deposits 253,476 - - - - - - 253,476 Unearned Revenue 9,175,151 - - - - - - 9,175,151 Total Liabilities $ 12,294,130 $ 586,136 $ 848,189 $ 1,097,101 $ - $ 136,375 $ 530,327 $ 15,492,258 DEFERRED INFLOWS OF RESOURCES Unavailable revenue (Note III.D.) $ 536,669 $ 4,015,743 $ 2,248,616 $ 1,696,312 $ 26,157 $ 29,118 $ 77,528 $ 8,630,143 Lease related 366,351 - - - - 366,351 - 732,702 Total Deferred Inflows of Resources $ 903,020 $ 4,015,743 $ 2,248,616 $ 1,696,312 $ 26,157 $ 395,469 $ 77,528 $ 9,362,845 (Continued) CROW WING COUNTY BRAINERD, MINNESOTA BALANCE SHEET GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS DECEMBER 31, 2022 The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. General Highway Community Services Public Land Management Debt Service Capital Projects Nonmajor Funds Total CROW WING COUNTY (Continued) DECEMBER 31, 2022 GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS BALANCE SHEET BRAINERD, MINNESOTA FUND BALANCES Nonspendable: Missing heirs 76,449 $ - $ $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 76,449 Prepaids 940,414 849,170 210,547 4,590 - 79,343 827 2,084,891 Environmental trust corpus - - - - - - 1,846,499 1,846,499 Restricted for: Enhanced 911 376,028 - - - - - - 376,028 Sheriff's drug contingency 5,131 - - - - - - 5,131 Sheriff's forfeited property 33,236 - - - - - - 33,236 DUI assessment 22,368 - - - - - - 22,368 Lakes area drug investigation forfeiture 60,617 - - - - - - 60,617 Water plan 15,595 - - - - - - 15,595 Recreation 186,132 - - - - - - 186,132 Land based improvements 425,172 - - - - - - 425,172 Recorder's technology 573,603 - - - - - - 573,603 Law library 48,302 - - - - - - 48,302 Attorney's forfeited property 16,154 - - - - - - 16,154 Aquatic invasive species 129,203 - - - - - - 129,203 Local option sales tax - 8,761,812 - - - - - 8,761,812 Resource development - - - 36,572 - - - 36,572 Forest access roads - - - 34,785 - - - 34,785 Debt service - - - - 262,861 - - 262,861 Solid waste (non-landfill) - - - - - - 2,148,643 2,148,643 Greater Minnesota landfill cleanup fee - - - - - - 679,863 679,863 Economic development revolving loans - - - - - - 2,180 2,180 Environmental uses - - - - - - 102,680 102,680 Unorganized townships - - - - - - 814,117 814,117 Ditch #13 - - - - - - 17,160 17,160 Tax forfeited capital projects 481,447 - - - - - - 481,447 Opioid response - - 494,780 - - - - 494,780 Wellness 74,993 - - - - - - 74,993 Committed for: Dive team 22,502 - - - - - - 22,502 Explorer's Program 748 - - - - - - 748 BLADE 2,487 - - - - - - 2,487 Facilities 404,860 - - - - - - 404,860 Mounted patrol 11,923 - - - - - - 11,923 Triad 5,139 - - - - - - 5,139 Veterans' service van 32,053 - - - - - - 32,053 Thirty Lakes Watershed 120,446 - - - - - - 120,446 Information technology 211,555 - - - - - - 211,555 Employee recognition program 11,642 - - - - - - 11,642 Other post employment benefits (OPEB) 1,400,000 - - - - - - 1,400,000 Highway improvement plan - 4,365,813 - - - - - 4,365,813 Assigned for: Highway - 2,135,369 - - - - - 2,135,369 Community services - - 11,763,089 - - - - 11,763,089 General Highway Community Services Public Land Management Debt Service Capital Projects Nonmajor Funds Total CROW WING COUNTY (Continued) DECEMBER 31, 2022 GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS BALANCE SHEET BRAINERD, MINNESOTA Capital projects - - - - - 8,781,793 - 8,781,793 Solid waste (non-landfill) - - - - - - 577,975 577,975 Public land management - - - 23,721 - - - 23,721 Debt service - - - - 1,390 - - 1,390 Unassigned 9,115,040 - - - - - - 9,115,040 Total Fund Balances 14, $ 16,112,164 803,239 $ 12,468,416 $ 99,668 $ 264,251 $ 8,861,136 $ 6,189,944 $ 58,798,818 $ Total Liabilities, Deferred Inflows of Resources, and Fund Balances $ 20,714,043 28,000,389 $ 15,565,221 $ 2,893,081 $ 290,408 $ 9,392,980 $ 6,797,799 $ 83,653,921 $ The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. Custodial Private-Purpose Funds Trust Funds ASSETS Cash and investments 4,273,197 $ 21,843 $ Due from other governments 818,366 - Taxes for other governments 1,213,525 - Total Assets $ 21,843 6,305,088 $ LIABILITIES Due to others 438,746 $ 648 $ Due to other governments 3,214,079 - Total Liabilities $ 648 3,652,825 $ DEFERRED INFLOWS OF RESOURCES Property taxes collected for subsequent period 47,547 $ - $ NET POSITION Restricted for: Individuals, organizations, and other governments 2,604,716 $ 21,195 $ DECEMBER 31, 2022 CROW WING COUNTY BRAINERD, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF FIDUCIARY NET POSITION FIDUCIARY FUNDS The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. Custodial Private-Purpose Funds Trust Funds ADDITIONS Contributions Individuals 676,413 $ 96,472 $ Gifts and contributions 933,580 - Property tax collections for other governments 88,920,175 - License and fees collected for state 17,878,024 - Miscellaneous 4,429,173 1,007 Total Additions $ 97,479 112,837,365 $ DEDUCTIONS Beneficiary payments to individuals 666,602 $ 97,248 $ Payments of property tax to other governments 89,281,047 - Administrative expense 9,286 - Payments to other entities 23,161,420 - Total Deductions $ 97,248 113,118,355 $ NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN FIDUCIARY NET POSITION $ 231 (280,990) $ Fiduciary Net Position - Beginning of Year 2,885,706 20,964 FIDUCIARY NET POSITION - END OF YEAR $ 21,195 2,604,716 $ FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 CROW WING COUNTY BRAINERD, MINNESOTA STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN FIDUCIARY NET POSITION FIDUCIARY FUNDS The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement. 90,792.00 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSOC INC 135,142.65 Chapter 156 of the Session Laws of 2005 [471.701] [SALARY DATA] A city or county with a population of more than 15,000 must annually notify its residents of the positions and base salaries of its three highest-paid employees. County Administrator 164,016.00 County Attorney 159,887.00 County Engineer 147,134.00