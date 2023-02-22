SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 01/24/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Mark Olson re: opposition to potential donation of squad car. Barrows/Houge - to approve minutes of 12/27/22 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [4 to 0], Lubke abstained. Barrows/Houge - to approve minutes of 01/03/23 statutory, organizational & regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to remove Closed Meeting for Pending Litigation from agenda & approve agenda of 01/24/23 regular County Board meeting as amended. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Lubke - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve Resolution Authorizing Participation in Planning Process & Execution of Agreement (for update of Crow Wing County Hazard Mitigation Plan). Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Attorney reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Lubke - to approve waiver that would allow Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project to submit application to MN Dept. of Public Safety for 2023 MN Bryne Justice Assistance Grant to fund their programming. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - to reappoint Joshua Voller as City of Deerwood representative on Serpent Lake Sanitary Sewer District Board of Directors for term expiring 12/31/26. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chair made citizen committee appointments as on file. Barrows/Houge - to adjourn at 9:19 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (Feb. 22, 2023) 196144