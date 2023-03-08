SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 02/14/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Weston Krohn re: noise at Brainerd International Raceway. County Sheriff has meeting with track owner in March to look at ways to mitigate noise. Barrows/Houge - to approve minutes of 01/24/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Lubke - to approve agenda of 02/14/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to grant 20’ Private Easement to City of Baxter crossing over tax forfeited land described as Outlot A, Commerce Region of Baxter, PIN 40310547, subject to easement policy. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve re-classifying tax-forfeited property, as on file, as Non-Conservation; to approve transfer of said tax-forfeited property to County Fee property for public service facilities. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Lubke - to approve Resolution re: Creation of Little Emily Lake Park. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Barrows - to approve Resolution re: 2023 Outdoor Recreation Grant Program Application. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - to approve Resolution Authorizing Crow Wing County To Make Application To & Accept Funds From IRRR Culture & Tourism Grant Program. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Barrows - to approve Resolution re: 2023 Federal Recreational Trail Program Trail Grant Application - Little Emily Lake Park. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve Resolution re: 2023 Federal Recreational Trail Program Equipment Grant Application - Gull Lake Drifters Snowmobile Club. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Lubke - to approve 2023 Crow Wing County AIS Prevention Plan as submitted. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to direct staff to move forward with Land Use Ordinance revisions as presented & hold Public Hearing at 03/16/23 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Lubke - to authorize entering into Contract with Organization of Non-Contract Employees (ONCE), effective 01/01/23 – 12/31/25; to approve extending all relevant provisions & changes to compensation plan to non-contract employees. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Houge - to authorize Chair to send letter of support for Senate File 609 regarding Minnesota Housing Finance Agency appropriation for grants to local housing trust funds authorization. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - pursuant to MS 13D.05, to recess regular session & convene to closed session for purpose of pending litigation, Court File No. 18-CV-20-981, at 10:45 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to recess closed session & reconvene to County Board meeting at 11:41 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - enter into Settlement Agreement with Little Yukon defendants. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to declare proper & correct zoning of PIN 99020831 to be Commercial 2. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to adjourn at 11:45 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (March 8, 2023) 201163