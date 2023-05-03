SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 04/11/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Barrows/Lubke - to approve minutes of 03/28/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Lubke - to approve agenda of 04/11/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve Resolution Declaring Public Health Nuisance at 3253 Meadowview Rd, Brainerd. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve Resolution Declaring Public Health Nuisance at 18130 Fawn Street, Crosby. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Houge - to approve Resolution re: Apportionment of 2022 Tax Forfeited Surplus Revenues. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve proposed Lake Improvement District (LID) Policy revisions. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Barrows - to adopt 2023-2027 Highway Improvement Plan. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Barrows - to authorize entering into contract between Sir Lines-A-Lot, LLC for $364,376.70 for CP 18-200-127 & CP 18-300-39 (2023 Pavement Markings). Motion Passed [Unanimous] Captain Kronstedt reported that jail opened up pod & is boarding approximately 30 inmates from Stearns County. He also advised public to stay off area lakes as ice is melting quickly with warmer weather. County Attorney reported that there are currently three first-degree murder trials pending in his office along with a number of cases that were backed up prior to or into COVID pandemic, but they are catching up & seeing numbers go down. Barrows/Houge - to adjourn at 10:04 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (May 3, 2023) 220228