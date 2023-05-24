SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 04/25/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Doug Kern re: making Crow Wing County a sanctuary parental rights county in response to certain bills being passed by Minnesota legislature. Koering/Barrows - to approve minutes of 04/11/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to add “5.13 Community Match Funds” under Consent Agenda, to change date of “5.6 Set Public Hearing to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance” to May 23 instead of May 9, to add “VSO Letters of Commendation” under Additional Business, & to approve agenda of 04/25/23 regular County Board meeting as amended. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to send public comment to Minnesota Board on Aging to create equitable funding formula for Minnesota’s Older American Act dollars that supports Greater Minnesota. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Barrows – to approve 1) plat of “Sportsmans Storage” consisting of 16 total lots & 2) Developer’s Agreement; located at 29036 Co Rd 3, Merrifield, Sec 19, Mission Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - acting as Town Board for Unorganized Territory First Assessment District, to authorize entering into contract with Holmvig Excavating, LLC for First Assessment District Maintenance, effective 05/16/23 – 05/15/26. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - acting as Town Board for Unorganized Territory Second Assessment District, to authorize entering into contract with Holmvig Excavating, LLC for Second Assessment District Maintenance, effective 05/16/23 – 05/15/26. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Barrows - to table awarding contract with Holmvig Excavating, LLC for Ditch 13 Maintenance to next meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. County Administrator read two letters commending Veterans Service Officer. Barrows/Lubke - to adjourn at 9:40 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (May 24, 2023) 226539