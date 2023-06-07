SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 05/09/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Troy Scheffler re: concerns with government. Barrows/Koering - to approve minutes of 04/25/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve agenda of 05/09/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Barrows - to authorize use of REAM Grant monies to help offset costs for indigent clients who are court ordered to be on alcohol monitoring. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Houge - to approve petition of Dombovy, Karen I to amend Official Land Use Map from Agricultural/Forestry District (AGF) to Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) involving 39 acres, Parcel 86140510, Platte Lake Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve petition of Holder, Jeff A & Wendy L to amend Official Land Use Map from Rural Residential 20 (RR-20) to Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) involving 40 acres, Parcel 86020518, Platte Lake Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Barrows - to approve petition of Kroeger, Norman & John D & Frederick R Jr. to amend Official Land Use Map from Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) to Rural Residential 2.5 (RR-2.5) involving 60 acres, Parcels 68240575, 68240573, 68240572, 68240532, 68240531, Ideal Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to approve petition of Morgan, Warren D & Beverly to amend Official Land Use Map from Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) to Rural Residential 2.5 (RR-2.5) involving 34 acres, Parcel 81240514, Oak Lawn Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - to approve Agreement of Non-Disturbance & Subordination of Interest to Qualified Facility Easement, Monitoring Facility Easement, & Environmental Covenant between Minnesota Power, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency & Crow Wing County to finalize entry of Closed Municipal Solid Waste Landfill SW111 into MPCA Closed Landfill Program (CLP); agreement recognizes & defines easement Minnesota Power currently has across SW111. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to authorize Chair to sign letter of support for Northern Waters Land Trust’s efforts to acquire Conservation Fund Lands located in Center Township, Parcels 53290518, 53290520, 53290527, for donation to Crow Wing County. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Lubke - to authorize reimbursement to City of Crosslake for entire County obligation of $621,632.62 for CSAH 66 improvement project. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Barrows - to authorize entering into contract between Holmvig Excavating, LLC & Crow Wing County for $33,600 for CP 18-200-135 (Ditch 13 Maintenance). Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to open Public Hearing to Revise Land Services 2023 Fee Schedule at 9:36 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] No public comment. Koering/Barrows - to close Public Hearing at 9:39 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve Resolution to Revise Land Services 2023 Fee Schedule. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Houge - to enter into agreement with Essentia Health to provide jail health services consistent with proposal on file; to approve budget amendment to reflect increased costs of doing so. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Ken Heintzeman, representing Congressman Pete Stauber, gave brief update. Koering recognized that May is Mental Health Awareness Month & that Crow Wing County participates in Make It OK initiative. Koering/Barrows - to recess regular session & convene to closed session for purpose of labor negotiation strategy pursuant to MS 13D.03, Subd 1 (b), at 9:55 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to recess closed session & reconvene to County Board meeting at 10:23 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to authorize entering into Agreement with Teamsters General Local Union No. 346, Sheriff’s Office, Corrections & Dispatch Supervisory Unit, effective 01/01/23 – 12/31/25. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to adjourn at 10:26 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (June 7, 2023) 231118