SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 05/23/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Troy Scheffler re: concerns with government. Houge/Koering - to approve minutes of 05/09/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve agenda of 05/23/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to open Public Hearing to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance at 9:09 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Public comment was heard. Koering/Barrows - to close Public Hearing at 9:15 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to approve Resolution to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance (No. 1901). Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve Resolution Identifying Crow Wing County’s Preferred Alternative for Crosslake Pedestrian & Intersection Improvement Project. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to authorize Sheriff’s Office to extend offers for up to 4 beyond their budgeted FTE count for purposes of managing staffing levels necessary for efficient operation of Jail. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Koering/Barrows - to authorize County Administrator to sign Memorandum of Agreement with Evergreen Cemetery Association to identify & exchange unused lots currently owned by County & located in Evergreen Cemetery in City of Brainerd for equal number of lots in Memorial Gardens Cemetery for future County indigent burial needs. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chair appointed Judith Piepgras to replace Agnes Sykes as District 4 representative on Community Health Services Advisory Committee for term expiring 01/31/24. Lubke/Barrows - to appoint Jennifer Bergman to replace Craig Nathan as District 4 representative on Crow Wing County Housing & Redevelopment Authority for term expiring 12/31/25. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to adjourn at 10:34 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (June 14, 2023) 233568