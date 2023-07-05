SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA BOARD OF APPEAL & EQUALIZATION Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 06/12/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office County Board of Appeal & Equalization – 2:00 PM – All members present. Appeals were heard. Koering/Barrows – to accept Assessor Recommendations. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Meeting adjourned at 8:25 PM. Gary Griffin Land Services Director (July 5, 2023) 238605