SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 06/13/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - Kelly Kohl from Kohl’s Auto Salvage re: public health nuisance letter. Environmental Services Manager stated property is zoned Rural Residential 10 & junk salvage yard is not allowed use. He will work with property owner to get issue resolved. Barrows/Koering - to approve minutes of 05/23/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve agenda of 06/13/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [4 to 1], Koering nay. Tom Suppes from Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) presented 2023 Member Report. Barrows/Lubke - to approve petition of EASA Holdings LLC for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 10 to Rural Residential 5 involving 56 acres, Unorganized/1st Assessment. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - to approve petition of Habighorst, Michael D & Habighorst, Sherry Ann for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 5 to Rural Residential 2.5 involving 55 acres, Perry Lake Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - to approve petition of Peterson, Kathleen for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 5 to Rural Residential 2.5 involving 6.7 acres, Timothy Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Koering - to approve preliminary plat of “Butternut DC49” with 8 total lots, Ideal Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve preliminary plat of “Half Moon Acres” with 2 total lots, Lake Edward Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to approve Golf Cart Ordinance request from M.K. (Dutch) Cragun from Cragun’s Resort to allow use of golf carts along County Road 77, including Gull River Bridge. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to enter into Landfill Cleanup Agreement with MPCA to remove Crow Wing County from all liability for SW 111 & all future liability to be assigned to MPCA under Closed Landfill Program. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to approve recommended grant awards for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Phase 2 daycare grants totaling $180,000 & to approve amendment to Serpent Lake Sanitary Sewer District (SLSSD) grant for additional $50,000. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Sheriff gave update. County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. County Engineer gave update on road construction. Barrows noted that Extension Committee recognized Malloy Farms as Farm Family of the Year on June 5th. Administrative Services Director gave update on recent legislative changes regarding elections. Lubke/Houge - to adjourn at 10:27 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (July 5, 2023) 238606