SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 06/27/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Barrows/Houge - to approve minutes of 06/12/23 County Board of Appeal & Equalization meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to approve minutes of 06/13/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve agenda of 06/27/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to approve petition of Clow Stamping Co. for Land Use Map Amendment from Commercial/Heavy Industrial (HI) to Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) involving 12 acres, Lake Edward Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Barrows - to deny petition of Holmvig Excavating LLC for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 20 (RR-20) to Rural Residential 2.5 (RR-2.5) involving 160 acres, Wolford Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Barrows - to approve petition of Holmvig Excavating LLC for Land Use Map Amendment request from Rural Residential 20 (RR-20) to Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) involving 160 acres, Wolford Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Lubke - to approve petition of Regan, Jed A & Ashlee J for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) to Agricultural/Forestry District (AGF) involving 37 acres, Maple Grove Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to deny petition of Swenson, Daniel J & Denise D for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) to Rural Residential 2.5 (RR-2.5) involving 15 acres, Garrison Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to approve petition of Swenson, Daniel J & Denise D for Land Use Map Amendment from Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) to Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) involving 15 acres, Garrison Township. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Lubke - to approve land donation of Parcel 19320535 (South of Iron Hub Drive) from Richard Harrison to be used for additional parking for Cruser’s Kettle Mountain Bike Trail, pending completed Administrative Subdivision creating lot south of Iron Hub Road. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Lubke - to authorize Land Services Director to enter into contract with Bolton & Menk, Inc. for $102,206 to provide professional planning services associated with update of Crow Wing County Comprehensive Plan. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Sheriff gave update. County Engineer gave update on road construction. County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Koering - to adjourn at 9:51 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (July 19, 2023) 242264