SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 07/11/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Open Forum - John Erickson from Brainerd Public Schools Archives invited Commissioners to sing at Curt Hansen Memorial Homecoming Concert on 09/30/23 at Gichi-ziibi Center for Arts. Barrows/Lubke - to approve minutes of 06/27/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Houge/Koering - to approve agenda of 07/11/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Koering - to approve CC Cares Adult Day & Senior Services request to develop services for up to 20 individuals (55 years or older) for new facility-based day services program. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Houge - to approve Resolution re: Anderson Commercial Storage Development Environmental Assessment Worksheet Negative Declaration of Need for Environmental Impact Statement. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Lubke - to approve Resolution Authorizing Adoption of Revisions to Land Use Ordinance; said revision is to Article 10, commercial storage use now requires Conditional Use Permit in Commercial 1 & 2 zoning districts instead of over-the-counter permit. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Koering - to adjourn at 10:09 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (Aug. 2, 2023) 246177