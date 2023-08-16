SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 07/25/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Lifesaving awards were presented to Mitchell Lindberg & Ryan Stache for their courageous act to save a woman from drowning. Open Forum - Chris Henning re: changes in transit services. Doug Kern re: elections update at July 18th Committee of the Whole meeting. Koering/Barrows - to approve minutes of 07/11/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Koering - to approve agenda of 07/25/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Koering/Houge - to adjourn at 9:21 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (Aug 16 BBDD; Aug 23, 2023 BPEJ) 250482