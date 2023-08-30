SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Per Minnesota Statute 375.12, “Publication of Proceedings” Meeting held on 08/08/23 The full text is available for public inspection at the County Administrator’s Office Regular meeting of County Board – 9:00 AM – all members present. Koering/Houge - to approve minutes of 07/25/23 regular County Board meeting. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to remove 6.1 “Public Health Nuisance Abatement - 27383 Bobs Rd, Garrison” from agenda & approve agenda of 08/08/23 regular County Board meeting as amended. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Lubke/Koering - to approve consent agenda. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Houge - to approve petition of Huseth, Lawrence & Colleen Rev Trust to amend Official Land Use Map for PID 76170524 from Agricultural/Forestry District (AGF) to Rural Residential 20 (RR-20) involving 39.8 acres. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve petition of Haglin, Timothy & L Haglin Revoc Trust to amend Official Land Use Map for PID 81210515 from Rural Residential 10 (RR-10) to Rural Residential 5 (RR-5) involving 40 acres. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve plat of “Half Moon Acres” consisting of 2 total lots involving approximately 4.9 acres located at 11496 Half Moon Drive, Merrifield. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Koering - to approve Resolution of Support for FY 2023-2024 MPDG Grant Application for MN 210 in Brainerd - Equity, Safety, & Multimodal Connectivity Project. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Lubke - to approve Resolution Supporting Application for Rural & Tribal Assistance Pilot Program. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Chief Deputy Sheriff gave update. County Administrator reported on behalf of Senior Management Team. Barrows/Koering - to schedule Public Hearing to be held on 09/12/23 at 9:15 AM to consider adopting Ordinance Regulating Use of Cannabis & Cannabis Derived Products in Public Places. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Koering/Barrows - acting as Town Board for Unorganized Territory First Assessment District, to schedule Public Hearing to be held on 09/12/23 at 9:05 AM re: Petition to Vacate Cataract Street. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Barrows/Lubke - to adjourn at 9:43 AM. Motion Passed [Unanimous] Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (Aug. 30, 2023) 254392