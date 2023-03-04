SYLVAN TOWNSHIP CASS COUNTY, MN NOTICE S

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP CASS COUNTY, MN NOTICE SEALED BIDS FOR ROAD MAINTENANCE CONTRACTOR 2023-2024 The Sylvan Town Board of Supervisors is requesting sealed bids for the annual Road Maintenance contract located in Sylvan Township, Cass County, Minnesota, USA. Bid specifications and conditions may be obtained from the Township Clerk by appointment, during the hours of 8:00am – 2:30pm Monday through Friday at Sylvan Town Hall. Bid documents will also be available on the Township website: www.sylvantwp.com and written requests can be made to the following address: Sylvan Township, 12956 24th Ave SW, Pillager, MN 56473 Sealed bids must be received at the Sylvan Town Hall by 10:00am on Thursday, April 6th, 2023. Bids will be opened at that time and bids must be accompanied with a five per-cent (5%) bid bond based on $100,000. Jenna Ruggles, Clerk / Treasurer By order of the Sylvan Board of Supervisors (March 1 & 4, 2023) 199178