Tax Forfeited Land Sale Notice is hereby given that tax forfeited lands in Crow Wing County, Minnesota will be sold to the highest bidder and for not less than the appraised value at public sale. The sale will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday July 28th, 2023 at the Land Services Building, 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd. Crow Wing County makes no warranties or representations as to the title of lands to be sold. The sale will be governed by the provisions of Minnesota Statute, Chapter 282 and by the resolution of the Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners authorizing the sale. Land sale information may be viewed on the Crow Wing County Website: https://www.crowwing.gov/269/Land-Sales (Dispatch: July 8 & 15, 2023; Pine and Lakes Echo: July 12, 2023) 239767