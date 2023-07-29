The Brainerd Public Utilities Commission Special Meeting The Commission will hold a special meeting for the purpose of awarding the construction bid for Mississippi River Forcemain Crossing Project to 2nd low bidder Minger Construction Co., Inc. in the bid amount of $1,727,164.08, due to the low bidder DeChantal Excavating, LLC retracting its bid within 24 hours of the bid opening at 1:00 PM on July 24, 2023. Monday, July 31st at 5:45 p.m. City Hall, City Council Chambers 501 Laurel Street ANYONE NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMODATIONS, PLEASE CALL 218-828-2307 (July 29, 2023) 245192