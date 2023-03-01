The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2023 budget information concerning the City of Pequot Lakes to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with MN Statute 471.6965. This budget is not complete. The complete budget may be examined at the Pequot Lakes City Hall, 4638 Main Street, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472. The City Council approved this budget on December 5, 2022. CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES 2022 Budget 2023 Budget Revenues: Tax Levies $1,853,725 $2,241,200 Other Taxes $11,245 $10,560 Franchise Fees $20,500 $30,000 Licenses & Permits $16,550 $17,630 Intergovernmental Revenues $130,360 $138,700 Charges for Services $125,820 $140,670 Fines & Forfeits $18,000 $9,000 Assessments/Principal/Interest $37,975 $26,550 Other Financing Sources $105,890 $91,640 Library $19,500 $27,950 Cemetery $3,500 $2,300 Fire $276,000 $294,000 Business Park $6,500 $1,000 Water $327,890 $346,960 Sewer $339,985 $355,140 HRA $47,442 $49,752 Total Revenues $3,340,882 $3,783,052 Expenditures: General Government $720,410 $817,375 Public Safety $891,525 $966,350 Streets & Highways $605,068 $832,464 Library $30,100 $46,340 Cemetery $1,350 $- Fire $280,820 $271,740 Business Park $2,050 $- Water $308,225 $380,570 Sewer $215,830 $257,960 HRA $47,442 $49,752 Total Expenditures $3,102,820 $3,622,551 (March 1, 2023) 199103