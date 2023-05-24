99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide

The Brainerd lakes area is chock full of resorts, fishing hot spots, unique shopping opportunities, and many other family fun activities. But do you know what else the lakes area has? Amazing food!

Detail from the cover of the 2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide. View the entire issue below. Use the "arrows" (< and >) on the left and right sides of the page image to change pages. Click on the circular, gray, page corners image to view the magazine full-screen size.
By Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

INSIDE:

The Brainerd lakes area is chock full of resorts, fishing hot spots, unique shopping opportunities and many other family fun activities. But do you know what else the lakes area has? Amazing food!

• LAKES AREA BECOMING CULINARY KALEIDOSCOPE

• DESSERTS TO TEMPT YOUR PALATE

• FEATURED DISHES AND VIDEO REVIEWS

Grab some utensils, a napkin, a cold beverage and dive right in to the 2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide. Inside these pages you’ll find mouthwatering descriptions of featured dishes accented by tasty looking photos. And new this year is a QR code to scan using your smartphone. That code will give you a seat right at the table next to the Dining Guide’s very own foodie, Jeremy Millsop. Watch Jeremy indulge in some of the best dishes the lakes area has to offer.

Don’t blame us for the calories or increasing waistline. But we’ll take full responsibility for the smiles on your faces once you’ve whet your appetites with all the flavor-bursting dishes that can be found in Brainerd and the surrounding areas.

Bon appetit!

ON THE COVER: Southern-fried oysters seasoned with creole dust, served with remoulade and pickled onion from Justin Sutherland’s Northern Soul at The Preserve, at Grandview Lodge.

This Special Section is supported, and made available to you, by the advertisers included in this section.

