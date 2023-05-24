Area Golf: Hanson wins at Whitefish

PEQUOT LAKES — Dan Hanson was the flight one winner for the May 17, individual Stableford game for the Whitefish Men’s League.

Ron Filmore finished second and Scott Thompson third.

Duane Helfenstein won the second flight followed by Rich Sykora in second and Mike Rutt in third.

Bill Carlson won the third flight. Ron Kitzmann placed second and Frank Roedl third.

Duane Frion was the top player in the fourth flight. Sam Kantos finished second and Richard Hansen third.

Mike Rutt was closest to the pin and Mike Umland and Bob Panure made the longest putts.

The Whitefish men’s league plays every Tuesday from May through September. New members are welcome to join anytime during the season.

Whitefish women

PEQUOT LAKES — Barb Holubar, Debbie Enger, Roxanne Thomps and Pam Musielewicz were the first flight winners for the May 17 game of I hate Par 5s for the Whitefish Women’s 18-hole league.

Sally Ekman, Luann Rickert, Joi Brandt and Joan Kantos won the second flight.

Enger, Nancy McEnroe, Cathay Munger, Thompson and Musielewicz made birdies.

New members are always welcome to join. Call the Whitefish Pro Shop for more information about leagues at 218-543-4900.

Players qualifying

COLD SPRING — Tyler Seeling of Deacon’s Lodge fired a 3-over 74 Monday, May 22, at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids to qualify for the MGA Players’ Championship.

Seeling finished second in the tournament to Brandon Nelson of Bemidji Town and Country Club, who fired a 1-over 72.

The MGA Players’ Championship will be June 19-21 at St. Cloud Country Club.

Former Staples-Motley Cardinal Beck Erholtz shot a 2-under May 18 at Perham Lakeside Golf Club to just miss the cut. He is the first alternate out of the group followed by Rylin Petry of Cragun’s Legacy Courses, who shot an even-par 72 for his round to be the second alternate.