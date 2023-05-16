99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

A celebration of area students’ works of art

More than 130 pieces of art were on display by students in grades 4-12 representing the Browerville, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Sebeka, and Staples-Motley school districts.

A painting of a frog.
Froggy took top place honors in the Grades 9-12 drawing category at the 2023 Regional Art Show. Artist is Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes.
Contributed / Sourcewell
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:37 AM

STAPLES — The creative work of students from five area school districts was highlighted May 11 at the 2023 Regional Art Show at Sourcewell in Staples.

More than 130 pieces of art were on display by students in grades 4-12 representing the Browerville, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Sebeka and Staples-Motley school districts.

Winners from each category will be entered into the Minnesota State Fair in August.

“Congratulations and thank you to all participating schools and students,” Sourcewell officials said in a news release.

To see the list of winners and a gallery of their work, visit: news.sourcewell-mn.gov/2023-regional-art-show .

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

2023 Regional Art Show results:

Grades 4-6 results

1st: Ocean Sunset — Painting, Addison Zinter of Browerville

2nd: The Outers of Space — Mixed Media, Devon Golombiecki of Browerville

3rd: Ford Truck — Sculpture, Bentley Schlief of Browerville

Honorable Mention: Desert Sunset — Drawing, Daxson Suderman of Browerville

Honorable Mention: Ducks — Drawing, Rananne Brochacek of Browerville

Honorable Mention: Exploding Rainbow — Painting, Sophia Moses of Sebeka

ADVERTISEMENT

Grades 7-8 crafts results

1st: Wooden House — Breckan Kobliska of Browerville

2nd: Sunset — Clair Perish of Browerville

Grades 7-8 drawing results

1st: Future Adventures — Lucy Rickbeil of Browerville

2nd: Trapped Flower — Lydia Reed of Browerville

3rd: Sam’s Self Portrait — Sam Fisk of Browerville

Honorable Mention: Color Blobs — Anabella Berg of Browerville

ADVERTISEMENT

Honorable Mention: Violin — Emily Biegler of Browerville

Grades 7-8 mixed media results

1st: Living Tree — Madilyn Turner of Pine River-Backus

Grades 7-8 painting results

1st: Palm Tree Sunset — Olivia Browen of Browerville

2nd: Color Bomb — Jessie VanOurkerk of Sebeka

Grades 7-8 pottery and ceramics results

1st: Cuphead — Zoe Clasemann of Browerville

ADVERTISEMENT

2nd: Cup — Hannah Blommel of Browerville

Grades 7-8 printmaking results

1st: Remember Me — Aiden Ferguson-Moats of Sebeka

2nd: Violin — Bethany Schultz of Pine River-Backus

3rd: Rosa From the Dead — Katelyn Weaver of Sebeka

Grades 7-8 sculpture results

1st: Night and Day — Mikayla Ballinger of Browerville

2nd: Mindfulness — Anika Tureson of Browerville

ADVERTISEMENT

3rd: Spots on Black — Cody Crosby of Browerville

Honorable Mention: Cat in the Hat — Leia Wiebe of Browerville

Grades 9-12 crafts results

1st: Aboriginal Butterfly — Tindra Osterlund of Staples-Motley

2nd: Dotted Lizard — Lana Schwab of Staples-Motley

3rd: Yarn Weaving — Alexis Dotzler of Browerville

Grades 9-12 digital art results

1st: Glitched — Lily Albertson of Staples-Motley

ADVERTISEMENT

Grades 9-12 drawing results

1st: Froggy — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes

2nd: Medusa — Nicole Carter of Staples-Motley

3rd: Grandpa — Corissa Kerger of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: Arthur Morgan — Adddison Winkler of Browerville

Honorable Mention: Crazy Cat — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: Prism Color — Allaura Mandelbaum of Pine River-Backus

Honorable Mention: Growling Grizzly — Kevin Dailey of Sebeka

Grades 9-12 painting results

1st: Colossal Quack — Liza Moses of Sebeka

2nd: Big Trout Lake — Taylor Max of Pequot Lakes

3rd: Table of Warmth — Willow Mickelson of Pine River-Backus

Honorable Mention: Pinwheel Forest - Madison Cochran of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: Untitled — Madison Cochran of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: Lost in a Story — Jan Kristen Ragasajo of Pine River-Backus

Honorable Mention: Book Covers — Sarah Jagush of Browerville

Grades 9-12 photography results

1st: Books — Kali Tappe of Pequot Lakes

2nd: Afternoon Delight — Jacquelynne Christensen of Pequot Lakes

3rd: 4 a.m. — Millie Taylor of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: After the Rain — Millie Taylor of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: Divergence — Maya Petzoldt of Pequot Lakes

Grades 9-12 pottery and ceramics results

1st: Dragon’s Breath — Addison Winkler of Browerville

2nd: Humble Village — Scott Huttunen of Sebeka

3rd: Fish Mouth — Yanxul Taveras Perdomo of Browerville

Grades 9-12 printmaking results

1st: The Animal Gala — Emily Godfrey of Pine River-Backus

2nd: Glass — Alexandria Yost of Pine River-Backus

3rd: Curving Collagraph — Katelyn Denton of Pine River-Backus

Grades 9-12 sculpture results

1st: Bound in Desperation — Landen Reier of Pequot Lakes

2nd: Chameleon — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes

3rd: Icy Hot Oni — Willow Mickelson of Pine River-Backus

Honorable Mention: Gentle — Nicole Carter of Staples-Motley

Honorable Mention: A Guy with Gears — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes

Honorable Mention: Ugly Connect Four — Amanda Carter of Staples-Motley

Honorable Mention: Draped Torso — Nicole Carter of Staples-Motley

Grades 9-12 sculpture results

1st: Overthinking — Jayden Dugger-Soule of Sebeka

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Kids performing in a play.
Arts and Entertainment
Harrison Elementary students perform 'The Wizard of Oz'
May 15, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs for May 10
May 10, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The House in the Cerulean Sea
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Home is where you feel like yourself’
May 10, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round
May 15, 2023 10:12 PM
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Road signs at the Highway 210 and Inglewood Drive intersection.
Local
Look for changes to Highway 210 lane closures at Inglewood Drive starting May 17
May 15, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gallery-Brainerd-Graduation-2021 (44).JPG
Local
Area graduation rates top state average
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke