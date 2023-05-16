A celebration of area students’ works of art
STAPLES — The creative work of students from five area school districts was highlighted May 11 at the 2023 Regional Art Show at Sourcewell in Staples.
More than 130 pieces of art were on display by students in grades 4-12 representing the Browerville, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Sebeka and Staples-Motley school districts.
Winners from each category will be entered into the Minnesota State Fair in August.
“Congratulations and thank you to all participating schools and students,” Sourcewell officials said in a news release.
To see the list of winners and a gallery of their work, visit: news.sourcewell-mn.gov/2023-regional-art-show .
2023 Regional Art Show results:
Grades 4-6 results
1st: Ocean Sunset — Painting, Addison Zinter of Browerville
2nd: The Outers of Space — Mixed Media, Devon Golombiecki of Browerville
3rd: Ford Truck — Sculpture, Bentley Schlief of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Desert Sunset — Drawing, Daxson Suderman of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Ducks — Drawing, Rananne Brochacek of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Exploding Rainbow — Painting, Sophia Moses of Sebeka
Grades 7-8 crafts results
1st: Wooden House — Breckan Kobliska of Browerville
2nd: Sunset — Clair Perish of Browerville
Grades 7-8 drawing results
1st: Future Adventures — Lucy Rickbeil of Browerville
2nd: Trapped Flower — Lydia Reed of Browerville
3rd: Sam’s Self Portrait — Sam Fisk of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Color Blobs — Anabella Berg of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Violin — Emily Biegler of Browerville
Grades 7-8 mixed media results
1st: Living Tree — Madilyn Turner of Pine River-Backus
Grades 7-8 painting results
1st: Palm Tree Sunset — Olivia Browen of Browerville
2nd: Color Bomb — Jessie VanOurkerk of Sebeka
Grades 7-8 pottery and ceramics results
1st: Cuphead — Zoe Clasemann of Browerville
2nd: Cup — Hannah Blommel of Browerville
Grades 7-8 printmaking results
1st: Remember Me — Aiden Ferguson-Moats of Sebeka
2nd: Violin — Bethany Schultz of Pine River-Backus
3rd: Rosa From the Dead — Katelyn Weaver of Sebeka
Grades 7-8 sculpture results
1st: Night and Day — Mikayla Ballinger of Browerville
2nd: Mindfulness — Anika Tureson of Browerville
3rd: Spots on Black — Cody Crosby of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Cat in the Hat — Leia Wiebe of Browerville
Grades 9-12 crafts results
1st: Aboriginal Butterfly — Tindra Osterlund of Staples-Motley
2nd: Dotted Lizard — Lana Schwab of Staples-Motley
3rd: Yarn Weaving — Alexis Dotzler of Browerville
Grades 9-12 digital art results
1st: Glitched — Lily Albertson of Staples-Motley
Grades 9-12 drawing results
1st: Froggy — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes
2nd: Medusa — Nicole Carter of Staples-Motley
3rd: Grandpa — Corissa Kerger of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: Arthur Morgan — Adddison Winkler of Browerville
Honorable Mention: Crazy Cat — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: Prism Color — Allaura Mandelbaum of Pine River-Backus
Honorable Mention: Growling Grizzly — Kevin Dailey of Sebeka
Grades 9-12 painting results
1st: Colossal Quack — Liza Moses of Sebeka
2nd: Big Trout Lake — Taylor Max of Pequot Lakes
3rd: Table of Warmth — Willow Mickelson of Pine River-Backus
Honorable Mention: Pinwheel Forest - Madison Cochran of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: Untitled — Madison Cochran of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: Lost in a Story — Jan Kristen Ragasajo of Pine River-Backus
Honorable Mention: Book Covers — Sarah Jagush of Browerville
Grades 9-12 photography results
1st: Books — Kali Tappe of Pequot Lakes
2nd: Afternoon Delight — Jacquelynne Christensen of Pequot Lakes
3rd: 4 a.m. — Millie Taylor of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: After the Rain — Millie Taylor of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: Divergence — Maya Petzoldt of Pequot Lakes
Grades 9-12 pottery and ceramics results
1st: Dragon’s Breath — Addison Winkler of Browerville
2nd: Humble Village — Scott Huttunen of Sebeka
3rd: Fish Mouth — Yanxul Taveras Perdomo of Browerville
Grades 9-12 printmaking results
1st: The Animal Gala — Emily Godfrey of Pine River-Backus
2nd: Glass — Alexandria Yost of Pine River-Backus
3rd: Curving Collagraph — Katelyn Denton of Pine River-Backus
Grades 9-12 sculpture results
1st: Bound in Desperation — Landen Reier of Pequot Lakes
2nd: Chameleon — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes
3rd: Icy Hot Oni — Willow Mickelson of Pine River-Backus
Honorable Mention: Gentle — Nicole Carter of Staples-Motley
Honorable Mention: A Guy with Gears — Cassidy Shankle of Pequot Lakes
Honorable Mention: Ugly Connect Four — Amanda Carter of Staples-Motley
Honorable Mention: Draped Torso — Nicole Carter of Staples-Motley
1st: Overthinking — Jayden Dugger-Soule of Sebeka
