A rhythmic adventure for young explorers at the Northwoods Art and Book Festival

HACKENSACK — "Shaker Makers" tambourine and shaker-making activity is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the children’s area of the Northwoods Art and Book Festival, sponsored by the Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts.

The "Shaker Makers" activity offers young festival-goers a chance to craft and decorate their very own shakers and tambourines. Participants will have the opportunity to explore rhythm by transforming simple paper plates and other materials into personalized musical instruments. Through this hands-on crafting experience, our young explorers will not only delve into their artistic talents but also discover the joy of music and rhythm.

Once the shaker making is complete, young crafters are invited to "Shake Along with Wayne and the Boys" at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Led by Wayne and the Boys, young adventurers will immerse themselves in a world of catchy tunes and contagious rhythms.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy live music together, dance, and celebrate the creativity of their little ones,” organizers said in a news release.

For more information and festival updates, visit the Northwoods Arts Council website at https://www.northwoodsartscouncil.org/ .