Acoustofiddle to perform at Music in the Park series in Staples

STAPLES — The Music in the Park Series in Staples kicks off 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, with the eclectic sounds of Acoustofiddle. This is the first concert in the series which will run for six Sundays.

Acoustofiddle features violinist Jeff Menten and guitarist Paul Nye. Join them for a slice of festive fun punctuated by musical mastery entertainment at its finest. The duo’s music has been described as funky folk, punky polka, cool Celtic, caffeinated classical, and gypsy jazz.

As seasoned veteran musicians, Menten and Nye have individually logged tens of thousands of miles and performed nearly as many shows in their respective musical careers. Audiences will enjoy their eclectic style that cleverly weaves modern and old time classics and Celtic tunes with ragtime and blues, plus some of Nye’s originals.

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific Park at 7 p.m. on Sunday evenings and will run through Aug. 13. For more information on the Music in the Park series, go to www.staplesmotleyarts.org .

Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 6th St. NE in Staples. At the junction of highways 10 and 210, go six blocks north on 6th St. NE. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church in Staples.

The Music in the Park Series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the city of Staples.