Actors Repertory Theatre announces fall season

BRAINERD — Entering its second year of existence, the Actors Repertory Theatre has announced a fall season of three productions that will fulfill the company’s mission of showcasing the work of actors.

“The Woman in Black” will play Sept. 20-23 in the Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. The play is a restaging of a 2016 production that also featured actors Kevin Yeager and Patrick Spradlin. “The Woman in Black” is a ghost play told through the device of two actors portraying multiple characters in telling a story that takes place in a haunted house. Spradlin noted that the play “is sheer genius in its simplicity, using bare bones staging and clever use of lighting and sound effects to present a really gripping story.” The play holds the record as the second-longest running non-musical in London theater history (behind Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”), completing a 33-year run this past March.

“A Sherlock Carol” will also perform in the Chalberg with performances Dec. 7-9. The play follows a desolate Sherlock Holmes, faced with no challenges in his life following the death of arch nemesis Moriarty. Into his life comes a grown-up Tiny Tim, seeking Holmes’ help in solving the murder of his benefactor, one Ebenezer Scrooge. The play’s unique blending of familiar characters from two respected works of literature, combined with the context of it being Christmas, makes for a fun evening of holiday theater. The play is brought to life by an ensemble of six actors who embody multiple characters.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be presented as dinner theater in the Pavilion at Cragun’s Legacy Clubhouse, with performances Dec. 15-17. Actors Repertory Theatre debuted as a performance group with this play in December 2022, playing to sold-out audiences. It tells the familiar story of George Bailey, facing a bleak future, learning the lesson of how a person’s life is so influential to all those around him, taught by a guardian angel named Clarence. The film version of this story is a Christmastime staple. As framed in this play, a cast of five actors play all of the roles in the story, as well as creating live sound effects to accompany the action. Audiences will be treated to a fine plated dinner followed by the show, making it a special night out during the holidays. Special rates for full tables and for corporate/business ticketing are also available.

Actors Repertory Theatre was founded by Spradlin, retired theater instructor/director; Beth Selinger, well-known local actor and director; and Curtis Jendro, owner/operator of Just Me Sound and Lighting Company. Since its incorporation as a nonprofit company, Actors Repertory Theatre has produced four productions in six months: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Outgoing Tide,” a play dealing with the challenges of Alzheimer’s, “Underneath the Lintel,” a one-man character study of a man on a quest for the ultimate meaning of life performed by Spradlin, and “God of Carnage,” an outrageous comedy exploring the foibles of adult civility, or lack thereof.

The company formed a partnership with the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center in January of 2023. As part of their agreement, Actors Repertory Theatre performs in the theater spaces at the college, except for special events such as the dinner theater “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Tickets are available from the Actors Repertory Theatre website at www.art4mn.org and not from the Central Lakes College Theatre box office. More information about the company, its members, past productions, current offerings, and future plans is also available on the site.

