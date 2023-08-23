Actors Repertory Theatre revives classic suspense play 'The Woman in Black'

BRAINERD — In 2017, Kevin Yeager and Patrick Spradlin took to the stage to perform “The Woman in Black,” an eerie ghost story adapted for the stage from a popular novel of the same title. The two actors return in a re-imagined revival when Actors Repertory Theatre presents the play at 7 p.m. Sept. 20-23 in the John Chalberg Theatre on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.

The play holds the record as the second-longest running non-musical in London’s West End theatre district, eclipsed only by Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” It closed this past March after a 33-year run. There’s a good reason for its longevity, explained Spradlin. “I had the opportunity to see it twice in London, each time with a different cast, and I was awestruck as to how such a simply staged play can achieve maximum effect on an audience.”

Adapted by Stephen Malatratt, the play features only two actors. Kipps, played by Spradlin, is an older gentleman who experienced a horrific incident earlier in life. He has enlisted an Actor, played by Yeager, to assist him in putting together a reading of a script he’s written, all in an effort to purge himself of the terrible memories of that incident. The Actor takes on the role of Kipps at that earlier stage in his life; Kipps works to embody seven other people who were part of the story’s universe.

“The staging is very simple; it’s meant to represent a theatre, with minimal props and costumes,” said Spradlin. “What makes the suspense is a combination of acting, sound, lighting, and a few surprises.”

Spradlin and Yeager performed the play six years ago as part of Brainerd Community Theatre’s season of plays. They both saw a New York production of the play, staged in an old hotel ballroom, with audience and stage mere feet apart.

“It rekindled in each of us a desire to take it on again,” said Yeager. “We both thought we could find ways to build upon what we’d done before.”

Actors Repertory Theatre co-founder Beth Selinger was brought on board to direct the production. “It would have been easy for us to just recall what we’d done before and do it again,” said Spradlin, “but by having Beth as director with a fresh set of ideas and perceptions we’ve build an even better version of the play.”

Curtis Jendro, Actors Repertory Theatre’s third co-founder, tracked down the original sound effects from the show and has incorporated them, along with some effects of his own. Heidi Eckwall, professional lighting designer from Minneapolis, designed the lighting so important to the play.

Yeager, Spradlin and Selinger sat down for an interview regarding the play, the work they’ve done on it, and other thoughts.

Q: What attracted you to the idea of reprising your role in the play?

Yeager: When Patrick asked me about possibly re-launching Woman in Black, I think he would agree, there wasn't even a moment’s hesitation. This show is one of my all-time favorite dramas. I have been lucky enough to see it performed on several occasions in NYC and every single time left the theatre in an altered state. It’s just a fantastic sensory experience and the opportunity to lead an audience down the same path that I have enjoyed so many times is a rare occasion I just couldn't pass up.

Spradlin: I’ve been fortunate enough to perform this play twice before. The first time was with Erik Steen, and then with Kevin. I found both experiences to be so rewarding, mainly because there are only two actors in the play and I was able to really bond with my co-performers. And, because my role is actually 7 different characters, it’s a real challenge to act this play. I’m always looking for a challenge.

Q: What, if anything, is different about this version from the one in 2017?

Yeager: I think audiences that remember the 2017 version will find this staging to be much more immersive. The stage movement has been re-imagined with the characters blending real life, imagined images and live narration all woven together giving this version a completely different feel. In addition to the seamless "blending" of key scenes, these characters are also bringing much deeper emotion to the stage in areas of the writing that were generally un touched in the earlier version. In my opinion, this can be directly attributed to the gifted direction of Beth Selinger. Having a woman's perspective as a key creative participant in the storytelling has changed the feel dramatically.

Spradlin: I totally agree with Kevin, especially on the terrific perspective brought to the play by Beth. In both prior stagings I was the chief director as well, so having a more objective eye to provide feedback as to what works and what doesn’t has vastly improved the play. I think the audience that saw the 2017 version will find this one much more satisfying in so many ways.

Q: Has your preparation for this performance been different from before?

Yeager: My preparation is essentially the same for every show, This will mark my 60th production since 2008. During that time, I have crafted my own system over the years and have implement it from the first moment I land a role. I establish a timeline with key objectives for the duration of the rehearsal. Essentially a critical path and most importantly ensure that I never fall behind. Performers or productions that are under-rehearsed or under-prepared reveal that weakness in the first 5 seconds of the curtain going up. It has always been my belief that an ounce of hard work is worth more than 10 pounds of actual skill. I have repeatedly seen less "gifted" actors and performers that simply worked harder, stage far superior performances than their suave counterparts who breezed in perched upon the carpet of talent.

Spradlin: As someone who’s both directed and acted with Kevin, I can’t quibble with his answer! Personally speaking, it’s become more challenging to act with each role I take on mostly because I hold myself to a higher standard than any of the actors I’ve ever directed. Besides the obvious decay of ability as age creeps upward, my biggest challenge has been to ‘erase the tapes’ from past productions and approach this one with a fresh outlook.

Director Beth Selinger was also queried about her thoughts on the production.

Q: As director, how has it been working with actors who have previously performed the play?

Selinger: As a director, having an opportunity to work with both Patrick and Kevin is one I would not miss. The depth of both of these actors and how they process and develop the scope of their characters is an incredible journey from beginning to final curtain.

Q: What do you see as your unique contribution to this version of the production?

Selinger: As any actor that has worked with me before has learned, I hone in on the heart, the emotion of the play and the characters. I enjoy finding the layers within the script and help actors find more depth within their role that will hopefully bring an audience to an even greater theatrical experience.

Q: Which of the two actors do you like best:

Selinger: Hmmm. Ok, you asked… The best way I can answer this is, one of the actors is like that article of clothing that has been around a long time and could never be parted with because it’s so familiar and comforting and will always be my go-to when I need it. The other is that outfit that is brought out because I may not get to wear it that often, but when I do, I really enjoy the way I feel in it. That feeling of confidence and getting to share a part of myself people don’t often see.

And the final question to all:

Q: Is there anything you’d tell people to make them want to come see the production?

Yeager: If you have never seen ‘The Woman In Black’ you have truly missed one of the most unique stage adaptations of all time. It’s really unlike all of the other dramas out there. It quickly renders the audience defenseless and draws them into a turbulent sensory experience they can’t retreat from. Audiences will find that they have rapidly descended into a unexpected state of being very early on in the production, untrusting of their surroundings, questioning what they are hearing and seeing (or not seeing) around them. It is truly a horrifying and gut-wrenching journey in ways that most people have never experienced in a theatre.

Selinger: How could they go wrong with a great script, amazing special effects and actors that will absolutely give the audience everything they’ve got (and then some?).

Spradlin: It’s a fun ride. Come take it.

Tickets for ‘The Woman in Black’ are available through the ART website at www.art4mn.org . Purchase can also be made via telephone at 218-833-2350. Tickets are reserve seating with different “scare zones” identified in the house.

This and other ART productions are produced in partnership with the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center.