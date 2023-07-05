Adventure-a-Thon and LuWow July 15 at Clearwater Forest

DEERWOOD — Clearwater Forest Camp and Retreat Center is hosting an July 15 Adventure-a-Thon at the camp located 16595 Crooked Lake Road in Deerwood.

The event is open to everyone and includes a 1.8 mile paddle around Clearwater Lake, where participants are likely to see great blue herons, mergansers and loons. After that, the bike and run/walk portions are each 1.7 miles through the forest.

In an effort to be equitable, kayaks, canoes, and bikes are all available for free at Clearwater Forest.

Frm 5-7 p.m. there will be a LuWow and live music with the Rusty Crayfish Brass Band free of charge.

