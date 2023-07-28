American Idol alum to perform at Crow Wing County Fair

BRAINERD — The 150th Crow Wing County Fair will play host to Tracy Byrd on Aug. 2 and American Idol alum Alex Miller, who will perform with Ragtown on Aug. 3.

American Idol Season 19 brought Miller into the spotlight when he was 17. He left the show as a top 50 finalist with an offer from Luke Bryan to sing at the Grand Ole Opry, a weekly country music broadcast that began in 1925.

“It was just the coolest experience, getting to play on a stage that legendary,” Miller said.

Miller, now 20, has been touring across the Midwest and eastern United States this summer. Hitting the Crow Wing County Fair will mark his second time in Minnesota after his performance in Elk River on July 20.

“I love the people up there,” Miller said. “They’re just country folks like me, and we can all speak the same language.”

Alex Miller performs at the Kentucky State Fair, August 17, 2022. Photo by Ryan Pike.

Being on national television drew plenty of eyes, but Miller has been interested in pursuing music professionally since his first paid performance at age 7 in the square of his hometown of Lancaster, Kentucky.

Performing at small-town venues taught Miller he needed to be an engaging performer as well as a good musician.

“The biggest compliment I get is, ‘We think you’re a great entertainer,’ because there’s a lot of great singers out there, there's a lot of great (guitar) pickers out there, but there’s not a lot of great entertainers,” Miller said.

Miller says people have told him an old country sound wouldn’t sell, but he keeps in mind advice from Hank Williams Jr. to not take criticism from someone he wouldn’t take advice from. Miller opened for Williams at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair.

“Whenever I was a kid, I would do what the people at home liked — that was old country, and that’s what I’ve always enjoyed, too,” Miller said. “Those naysayers don’t know nothing, just keep true to who you are.”

Miller has played at multiple state fairs including Wisconsin, Kentucky and Iowa. Miller opened for country musician Josh Turner at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair.

Miller says he listens to all kinds of music, from KISS to Frank Sinatra as well as country artists like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and Luke Bryan.

“I love all music, I really do — but old country’s what I sing, what I play, what I’m passionate about,” Miller said.

Much like his taste in music, Miller grew up watching classic television shows like “Gunsmoke” and “The Andy Griffith Show,” while also enjoying “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”

“We do some rock songs on our shows, like ‘House of the Rising Sun,’” Miller said. “I like to say we’re cornbread country with some pop rocks thrown in there.”

Alex Miller, American Idol Season 19 contestant. Photo by Straight South Imagery.

Miller grew up in a small town about 50 miles south of Lexington, Kentucky. His first job was working on the family farm.

And a day on tour starts the same as one on the farm — with a cup of coffee

“No one day was the same on the farm, and it’s kind of like that on tour,” Miller said. “One day I’m doing an interview, the next day, I’m writing a setlist. ... It all is very random.”

Participating in Future Farmers of America helped Miller improve his leadership skills and put him on the path to where he is now, he said, touring in states across the Midwest and Appalachia.

“It’s mind-blowing to me. I never thought in a million years I’d be doing what I get to do every day, and it’s a blessing, it really is,” Miller said.

His debut album “Miller Time” released in April 2022 and an EP will be coming out in fall 2023.

