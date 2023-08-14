Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area musicians invited to join CLC’s 11 performance ensembles

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:30 AM

BRAINERD — Community musicians are encouraged to join one or more of Central Lakes Colleges’ 11 performance ensembles. Musicians of all abilities and ages are welcome.

Optional try-outs are between 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in room E471, Brainerd campus. Please prepare your chromatic scale throughout your range, a two-octave scale and a song/piece of music you wish to share.

Those who do not wish to audition are welcome to stop by and meet Jonathan Laflamme, CLC Director of Instrumental Music.

An added bonus: All musicians and a guest are invited on a travel study tour of the Greek Isles in June 2025.

More information: Jonathan Laflamme, CLC Director of Instrumental Music at jonathan.laflamme@clcmn.edu or 218-855-8215

