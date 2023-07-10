Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Artist Danielle Daniel to present ‘Connecting Through Stories’ for all ages at Brainerd Public Library

An actress, storyteller, author and educator, Daniel encourages self-discovery, social interaction, and free expression.

Danielle Daniel
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — At 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Compas Teaching artist Danielle Daniel will present “Connecting Through Stories,” a program that highlights African American history and culture for audiences of all ages. Daniel weaves stories full of adventure and imagination that impart positive messages of courage, faith, respect, and freedom. She will be accompanied by a musician who will enhance each story’s characters and plot with guitar and/or percussion.

An actress, storyteller, author and educator, Daniel encourages self-discovery, social interaction, and free expression. She believes the arts can build strong communities and connect us to the world. Her career includes various theater and storytelling programs which inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Daniel is an international performer, presenting storytelling and theater projects in the Twin Cities, nationwide, and in Africa, England, Germany and Italy.

This free program is funded with money from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Brainerd Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brainerdpubliclibrary.

