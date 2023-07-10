Artist’s work featured at Brainerd Public Library

BRAINERD — A new exhibit of artwork by Gust Akkanen is on display at the Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Brainerd, through September. The exhibit includes 14 acrylic paintings depicting various nature scenes and wildlife.

The artwork on display at the library includes a mix of underwater scenes, sweeping landscapes, and forest wildlife. Akkanen is a self-described nature enthusiast and was a canoe guide in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. A love of the water and fishing inspired many of his earlier paintings and snorkeling the clear waters in Cozumel, Mexico and being eye to eye with the subjects of his paintings was for Akkanen, “a treat”.

Now retired from the paper industry, Akkanen has been able to refocus his time on his artwork. He is currently working on wildlife and landscape scenery. Having grown up in Babbitt, Akkanen said, “living in this area is always an inspiration for a new creation to draw or paint. Capturing the mood, brightness, realism, and color of the world I see, is my goal as an artist.”