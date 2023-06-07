Minnesota author Lorna Landvik to discuss ‘Last Circle of Love: A Novel’ at summer author series

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library announced the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will be in person at noon Mondays in June and July in the large meeting room of the Brainerd Public Library

Lorna Landvik will discuss her latest work, “Last Circle of Love: A Novel," at the June 12 Summer Author Series at the Brainerd Public Library.

From noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 12, award-winning Minnesota author Lorna Landvik will discuss her latest work, “Last Circle of Love: A Novel.” In the book, Mallory “Pastor Pete” Peterson — newly installed at All Souls Lutheran — soon realizes her church isn’t merely going through turbulent waters, but is a sinking ship. With the help of five loyal members of the Naomi Circle, the young, bold minister brainstorms fundraising ideas. They all agree that the usual recipe book won’t add much to the parish coffers, but maybe one with all the ingredients on how to heat up relationships rather than casseroles will. Pastor Pete has her doubts about the project, but it turns out the group of postmenopausal women has a lot to say on the subject of romance.

Lorna Landvik is the author of 12 other novels, including the bestselling “Patty Jane’s House of Curl,” “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons,” and “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes).” Also an actor and playwright, Lorna has performed on numerous stages, and has been the emcee for the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Wine and Words event for the past 10 years.

“A recent DNA test determined she’s 95 percent Norwegian and 5 percent wild,” Friends of the Brainerd Public Library said in a news release.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through its volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

Upcoming author visits in this series:

June 19: Will McGrath, “Farewell Transmission: Notes from Hidden Spaces” (to be held at Baia Della Italian Kitchen in Baxter)

June 26: Darrell Pedersen, “Campfire in the Basement”

July 10: Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson, “The Barrens”

July 17: Jenny Robertson, “Hoist House: A Novella & Stories”

July 24: Allen Eskens, “The Stolen Hours”

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

