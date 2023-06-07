99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Minnesota author Lorna Landvik to discuss ‘Last Circle of Love: A Novel’ at summer author series

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Lorna Landvik
Lorna Landvik
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library announced the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will be in person at noon Mondays in June and July in the large meeting room of the Brainerd Public Library

The book cover for Lorna Landvik's “Last Circle of Love: A Novel.”
Lorna Landvik will discuss her latest work, “Last Circle of Love: A Novel," at the June 12 Summer Author Series at the Brainerd Public Library.

From noon-1 p.m. Monday, June 12, award-winning Minnesota author Lorna Landvik will discuss her latest work, “Last Circle of Love: A Novel.” In the book, Mallory “Pastor Pete” Peterson — newly installed at All Souls Lutheran — soon realizes her church isn’t merely going through turbulent waters, but is a sinking ship. With the help of five loyal members of the Naomi Circle, the young, bold minister brainstorms fundraising ideas. They all agree that the usual recipe book won’t add much to the parish coffers, but maybe one with all the ingredients on how to heat up relationships rather than casseroles will. Pastor Pete has her doubts about the project, but it turns out the group of postmenopausal women has a lot to say on the subject of romance.

Lorna Landvik is the author of 12 other novels, including the bestselling “Patty Jane’s House of Curl,” “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons,” and “Chronicles of a Radical Hag (with Recipes).” Also an actor and playwright, Lorna has performed on numerous stages, and has been the emcee for the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library’s Wine and Words event for the past 10 years.

“A recent DNA test determined she’s 95 percent Norwegian and 5 percent wild,” Friends of the Brainerd Public Library said in a news release.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through its volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upcoming author visits in this series:

June 19: Will McGrath, “Farewell Transmission: Notes from Hidden Spaces” (to be held at Baia Della Italian Kitchen in Baxter)

June 26: Darrell Pedersen, “Campfire in the Basement”

July 10: Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson, “The Barrens”

July 17: Jenny Robertson, “Hoist House: A Novella & Stories”

July 24: Allen Eskens, “The Stolen Hours”

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Diane Saumer
Arts and Entertainment
Performances in the Park presents Diane Saumer & Friends June 8 at Gregory Park
June 07, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Governor Tim Walz visits Brainerd water plant.
Local
Governor Walz tours Brainerd’s water plant to discuss bonding impact
June 07, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book and audiobook sitting on bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Wine and Words author Kaira Rouda
June 07, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes vs Pierz Softball on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Waite Park.
Prep
Softball: Pequot Lakes draws top-seed Le Sueur-Henderson at state
June 07, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brained Warrior Josie Kappes swings at the ball.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors’ Kappes caps off career in style
June 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
People check out the new Lyman P. White Park on the grand opening Saturday, June 3, 2023, along East River Road in Brainerd.
Local
Brainerd’s newest park is open
June 06, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal