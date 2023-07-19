Auditions for GLAPA’s ‘Enchanted April’ will be Aug. 7

PEQUOT LAKES – Auditions for the fall production of Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts’ “Enchanted April” will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Pequot Lakes High School Theater.

Sweet-natured Lotty Wilton suffers depression from the bleak London winter and from an oppressive relationship with her pompous solicitor-husband. When she sees an advertisement in the paper to rent a castle in Italy for the month of April, she jumps at a chance to escape her downtrodden existence for the “idyllic spot for those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine.”

Sensing instant kinship with fellow housewife Rose Arnott (a severely angelic woman with sorrows of her own), Lotty persuades Rose to join the adventure.

Seeking to reduce travel costs, the pair find Caroline Bramble, a beautiful and exhausted socialite, and Mrs. Graves, an overbearing widow, to round out the party.

As the month passes, verdant sun-drenched San Salvatore works its magic on each sad and hardened heart, healing grief and bringing hope. And with the arrival of two chastened husbands and one attractive young artist, romance blooms again.

Matthew Barber’s “Enchanted April”, based on Elizabeth Von Armin’s beloved novel of the 1920s, is a gentle and romantic comedy of manners. Against the backdrop of a country still reeling from World War I, “Enchanted April” offers its characters and viewers a necessary calm of sunshine and renewal.

Characters with speaking roles are as follows:

Caroline Bramble, female lead

Mrs. Graves, female lead

Lotty Wilton, female lead

Rose Arnott, female lead

Mellersh Wilton, male, supporting

Anthony Wilding, male supporting

Costanza, female supporting

Frederick Arnott, male supporting

Those auditioning will do a cold reading. All are asked to provide dates conflicting with rehearsals, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 21. Callbacks will be 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Actors will be notified by the directorial team of Nancy Waller, Judy Larsen and Lauren Nickisch. If unable to make the audition, please call 218-831-2986 to set up an audition time.

Show dates are Oct. 5 and Oct. 7, with a matinee Oct. 8. The following week the show will run Oct. 12, Oct. 14, with a matinee Oct. 15. Curtain times are 7 p.m., matinees at 2 p.m.