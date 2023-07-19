Auditions open for Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota choirs

Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota announces new member auditions for all of its choirs for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Legacy Chorale is our semi-professional choir for adults of all ages. High school singers, with recommendation from their choir director, are also eligible to audition for this choir. The Legacy Chorale is directed by Michael Smith and will perform two concert series at local venues across the Brainerd lakes area: “Christmas in November” Nov. 10-12, 2023 and “The Hills Are Alive With Music” April 12-14. Legacy Chorale auditions will take place on July 28-29 and July 31.

The Legacy Youth Chorale program will hold auditions Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. Director Kennedy Niska will be auditioning for two different youth choirs: Treble Chorale and Mixed Voice Chorale. Treble Chorale will perform unison and two-part music while focusing on developing healthy vocal technique. Mixed Voice Chorale will perform three-part music and emphasize music reading skills and ear training. The Youth Chorale program will enroll a maximum of 50 singers per ensemble. Singers entering third grade through eighth grade in the upcoming school year are eligible to audition.

Treble Chorale and Mixed Voice Chorale will perform in two concert series in the Brainerd-Baxter area on Nov. 11-12 and April 13-14. This season, Youth Chorale will perform in Legacy Chorale concerts and host their own concert events, too.

The mission of the Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota is to ensure the legacy of excellence in choral music in the Greater Minnesota area while enriching, inspiring, and renewing the communities in which we live. We uphold our mission in part by establishing the expectation that our organization lends its full support to the choral programs in our area school districts. As a result, families should adhere to this non-competition clause: school age singers must be enrolled in their school’s choral program (if offered for their age level) to be eligible to sing in a Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota choir.

Visit www.legacychorale.org/audition to learn more about the Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota choirs, view our FAQ pages about auditions, and sign up for appointments. Contact Kennedy Niska at admin@legacychorale.org or 218-270-8212 with any inquiries about auditions