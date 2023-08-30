6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

BALLET FOR ALL masterclass coming to Brainerd

Participants will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language, see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions presents the BALLET FOR ALL masterclass, as a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series: Cinderella. The production will be presented for two shows only Oct. 14 at the Giichi-ziibi Center for the Arts.

A free of charge BALLET FOR ALL masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. The participants of the masterclass will meet World Ballet Series’ cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let’s party” using your ballet arms), see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate. The masterclass will take place on the day of the show. Space is very limited. The event starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 14.

“This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it being exclusive,” Los Angeles-based producers Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick said in a news release for BALLET FOR ALL.

Masterclass submissions are received online at: www.worldballetseries.com/masterclass .

World Ballet Series brings the world’s beloved ballets to theatrical stages across the United States. In cities big and small the series presents the breathtaking beauty of ballet to audiences, whether first time ballet goers or balletomanes. The company attracts many international artists and is comprised of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries who are united by a passion for entertaining audiences and enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant, critically-acclaimed new productions of timeless ballet classics.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 130-city tour of Cinderella brings the magic of this family-friendly fairytale to audiences in cities big and small across the country. This classically styled production of Cinderella, with original choreography by Estonia’s Marina Kesler is designed for a modern viewer. It is overflows with humor, charm, and adroit dancing by a multinational cast of 40 top-flight professional dancers from ten countries including Italy, France, Poland, Japan, Belarus, and the United Kingdom. It also features over 150 radiant costumes that were hand-sewn in Ukraine and handcrafted and richly detailed stage sets.

For a complete tour schedule, dancer bios, ticket pricing, venue information, and more visit www.worldballetseries.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
1983 golf champions in Brainerd.
Community
This Was Brainerd - Aug. 30
1h ago
 · 
By  Terry McCollough
Crow Wing Energized logo
Lifestyle
Crow Wing Energized hosting Health and Wellness Summit Sept. 15
11h ago
Brainerd Public Utilities, Highland Scenic Road, Brainerd.
Members Only
Local
No decision yet on future chlorination in Brainerd
12h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082923-CO-weekly-reports-acorn-abundance.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Acorn abundance may be limiting early bear bait activity
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
082923-heritage-brook-trout-mndnr.jpg
Local
Heritage brook trout stocked in southeast Minnesota streams
15h ago
 · 
By  Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
People sitting around table
Local
Brainerd school board talks future referendum
23h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Cass Lake woman charged with murdering son
21h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier