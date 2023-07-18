Bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens to discuss ‘The Stolen Hours’

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library are happy to announce the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will continue in person in the large meeting room at noon Mondays at the Brainerd Public Library.

From noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 24, Minnesota author Allen Eskens will discuss his mystery novel “The Stolen Hours” at the Brainerd Public Library. In the novel, Lila Nash is on the verge of landing her dream job — working as a prosecutor under the Hennepin County Attorney — and has settled into a happy life with her boyfriend, Joe Talbert. But when a woman is pulled from the Mississippi River, barely alive, things in the office take a personal turn. The police believe the woman’s assailant is local photographer Gavin Spencer, but the case quickly flounders as the evidence wears thin. It seems Gavin saw this investigation coming—and no one can imagine how carefully he has prepared. The more determined Lila is to put Gavin behind bars, the more elusive justice becomes. Battling a vindictive new boss and haunted by the ghosts of her own unspeakable attack, which she’s kept a dark secret for eight long years, Lila knows the clock is ticking down. In a race against an evil mastermind, it will take everything Lila’s got to outsmart a killer—and to escape the dark hold of her own past.

From noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 24, Minnesota author Allen Eskens will discuss his mystery novel “The Stolen Hours” at the Brainerd Public Library. Contributed

Eskens is the bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending,” “The Shadows We Hide,” “Nothing More Dangerous,” “The Stolen Hours,” and “Forsaken Country.” He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award and Anthony Award. His books have been translated into 26 languages. Eskens has a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University. After law school, he studied creative writing in the MFA program at Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writer’s Festival. Eskens grew up in the hills of central Missouri. He now lives with his wife, Joely, in greater Minnesota where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

Upcoming author visits in this series:

ADVERTISEMENT

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

