6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Bestselling Minnesota author Allen Eskens to discuss ‘The Stolen Hours’

A round-up of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.

Allen Eskens
Allen Eskens
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Friends of the Brainerd Public Library are happy to announce the Brown Bag Lunch Summer Author Series will continue in person in the large meeting room at noon Mondays at the Brainerd Public Library.

From noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 24, Minnesota author Allen Eskens will discuss his mystery novel “The Stolen Hours” at the Brainerd Public Library. In the novel, Lila Nash is on the verge of landing her dream job — working as a prosecutor under the Hennepin County Attorney — and has settled into a happy life with her boyfriend, Joe Talbert. But when a woman is pulled from the Mississippi River, barely alive, things in the office take a personal turn. The police believe the woman’s assailant is local photographer Gavin Spencer, but the case quickly flounders as the evidence wears thin. It seems Gavin saw this investigation coming—and no one can imagine how carefully he has prepared. The more determined Lila is to put Gavin behind bars, the more elusive justice becomes. Battling a vindictive new boss and haunted by the ghosts of her own unspeakable attack, which she’s kept a dark secret for eight long years, Lila knows the clock is ticking down. In a race against an evil mastermind, it will take everything Lila’s got to outsmart a killer—and to escape the dark hold of her own past.

The book cover for "The Stolen Hours."
From noon-1 p.m. Monday, July 24, Minnesota author Allen Eskens will discuss his mystery novel “The Stolen Hours” at the Brainerd Public Library.
Contributed

Eskens is the bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending,” “The Shadows We Hide,” “Nothing More Dangerous,” “The Stolen Hours,” and “Forsaken Country.” He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award and Anthony Award. His books have been translated into 26 languages. Eskens has a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University. After law school, he studied creative writing in the MFA program at Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writer’s Festival. Eskens grew up in the hills of central Missouri. He now lives with his wife, Joely, in greater Minnesota where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.

This presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library through their volunteer and fundraising efforts. Attendees are free to bring a sack lunch or to just enjoy the light refreshments provided. No registration is required, and all are welcome.

Upcoming author visits in this series:

ADVERTISEMENT

July 31: Craig Bowron, “Man Overboard: A Medical Lifeline for the Aging Male”

For more information, contact the library at 218-829-5574 or visit the Friends of the Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Friendsofthebrainerdpubliclibrary .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
minnesota_state_mankato_stacked_logo.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Minnesota State Mankato 2023 spring semester Dean's List announced
2h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy on road to recovery
2h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: South Dakota State announces spring 2023 graduation list
3h ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071823.N.FF.WallinDecals
North Dakota
Fundraisers, tributes for Fargo police grow quickly after deadly shooting
7h ago
 · 
By  Wendy Reuer
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - July 18
9h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tallen Hansen and Logan Hansen pose for a photo in front of a fire truck.
Local
2 boys recognized for saving life of Pillager crash victim
2d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier