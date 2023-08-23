Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Blue Red Roses perform Aug. 26 in Crosslake

Blue Red Roses’ live shows have been compared to a stripped down ABBA, tinged with some Beatles pop, and Tom Petty-esque rock and roll.

Words with "Entertainment Briefs"
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Blue Red Roses will perform 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Crosslake Town Square.

Blue Red Roses’ live shows have been compared to a stripped down ABBA, tinged with some Beatles pop, and Tom Petty-esque rock and roll. The performance is sponsored by Crosslake Ideal Lions Club. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to listen to the music.

Cunningham Peaches in Colorado has advised Crosslake Ideal Lions Club that they expect to deliver peaches the last week in August. The peach sale (full lugs and half lugs) will be at Moonlight Bay in Crosslake for the two days after the peaches are delivered. Watch for news of the arrival. To reserve a lug or two send an email to blhansen68@gmail.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Kevin Yeager (left) and Patrick Spradlin pose in costume of “The Woman in Black” with performances Oct. 26-28 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. The play is presented by Brainerd Community Theatre.John Erickson / Submitted
Arts and Entertainment
Actors Repertory Theatre revives classic suspense play 'The Woman in Black'
10m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Dispute over neighbors’ dogs leads to felony charges for Merrifield man
56m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Citizens Journalism program
Local
Help us tell the stories of our community – and be paid for it
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People sit at table
Local
School committee begins review of challenged library book
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Senator Klobuchar and Dave Badeaux talk in front of Brainerd water tower.
Members Only
Local
Sen. Klobuchar visits Brainerd, advocates for water tower funding
21h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Deputies seize narcotics, arrest Frazee man during Little Falls traffic stop
4h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mille Lacs County Justice Center exterior
Local
Former student accuses Isle teacher of sexual assault
2d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report