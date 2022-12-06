‘Bones and All’ gets at heart of all-consuming young love

BAXTER — “Bones and All” provides a lot of food for thought. But the new release about a pair of cannibals in the throes of all-consuming young love is admittedly not everyone’s taste.

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell costar in the unusual two-hour road odyssey that is quite graphic at times but also judicious in its depiction of some of the more sensational aspects.

The R-rated drama is a feature film adaptation of the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, although it differs from its literary source in small but significant ways that some readers of her work about being marginalized and seeking acceptance might quibble with.

Russell is a young woman who attempts to keep her baser instincts to consume human flesh at bay. But at a girls’ sleepover with her peers, she succumbs to taking a bite out of one of them.

Her caring but exasperated single father who has been raising her is at his wits’ end and they go on the run. It is a pattern that is alluded to in the film and her mysterious upbringing is only hinted at initially and signaled visually by the mobile homes and dingy surroundings they hide in.

Suddenly, Russell’s character’s father abandons her because he does not know what else to do with her, although as a parent he has loved her unconditionally, it seems, despite her appetite.

He leaves behind a recorded audio cassette tape for her to play with his final thoughts and reveals to her in it the unusual circumstances of her upbringing and her true horrific nature.

Her father also left her a substantial amount of cash and her birth certificate with her real name. She was not aware of her birth name given the many aliases the fugitives have used to stay ahead of the authorities or law enforcement whenever she fails to resist the urge to snack.

Russell decides to look for her birth mother, who she does not remember, and the bright and determined young woman sets out to find her biological parent and maybe — just maybe — some answers to the question of why she is the way she is: a cannibal with a conscience.

Armed with a map and the legal document that provides a clue to her mother’s location, she goes on a road trip to find some peace of mind and perhaps a way to permanently stop consuming others, but she may have bitten on more than she can chew.

Russell meets along the way another “eater” like herself, played with unnerving creepiness by Oscar-winner Mark Rylance, who moviegoers may remember from his costarring role opposite Tom Hanks in the Cold War thriller “Bridge of Spies.”

Rylance discovers Russell waiting for a bus in the dark of night, and he tells her he found her through scent even though he was far away. He invites her back to a home where he is residing temporarily, shares what he knows about their kind and teaches her the rules of their existence.

Russell later on in the film encounters another cannibal and potential love interest played by Chalamet, a young actor who is having an “it” moment for his critically-acclaimed performance in another Luca Guadagnino-directed movie about troubled love, “Call Me by Your Name.”

Chalamet does not revel in their existence as cannibals but appears to be less troubled by their curious condition or nature. But because he has little qualms about consuming others, his character may be in danger of losing what little humanity he has left.

“Bones and All” currently holds an 82% approval rating among critics and a 61% approval rating among more audiences at Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television.

The critics consensus from the critics at RottenTomatoes.com: “Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, ‘Bones and All’ proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat."

FRANK LEE may be reached at 218-855-5863 or at frank.lee@brainerddispatch.com . Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bdfilmforum .