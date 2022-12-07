Bourke’s Bookshelf: A cozy Christmas crime

Those who have read any of my column writing recently know that I’ve been in full Christmas mode for a few weeks now, so it should come as no surprise that my book reviews now have a holiday twist as well.

I’ve collected a small assortment of Christmas-themed books over the last couple years. I must thank the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library for always having a little holiday section at their book sales so that I can make sure I’m well-stocked.

‘A Killer’s Christmas in Wales’ by Elizabeth J. Duncan

We’ll start off December with what I like to call a cozy mystery. Elizabeth Duncan weaves a tale of suspense and intrigue among the small, close-knit community of Llanelen, Wales.

Our star is Penny Brannigan, a middle-aged Canadian woman who is working to open a new spa in Llanelen with her best friend, Victoria. Penny is an amateur sleuth, of sorts, known for helping local police solve puzzling crimes.

When two people in the little town turn up dead just before Christmas, Victoria begs Penny not to get involved because they have so much to do to get the spa up and running. But Penny just can’t help herself. The crimes are what she thinks about while lying in bed each night, and it’s no use trying to forget about them.

It doesn’t help when a valuable possession of Penny’s goes missing, giving her a vested interest in the police investigation as she tries to figure out if her theft is related to the murders. Throw in Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, with whom Penny has become quite close recently, and there’s no talking her out of crime solving.

As new details kept coming out, I was left guessing about the killer’s identity the whole time. I had my ideas but no solid theory to account for everything by the time the murderer was revealed. And it turns out my inklings weren't even right. Maybe that means I'm just not good at figuring out murder mysteries, but I'm going to give myself a little ego boost and say it's more indicative of Duncan's storytelling and mystery weaving abilities.

I can’t help but liken her writing style to a cross between two of my favorite authors — Agatha Christie and Maeve Binchy. The constant twists and turns throughout the book reminded me of Christie’s mystery-writing technique, while the charming world she built for her likable cast of characters had hints of Binchy’s warm, inviting Dublin setting. In case it isn’t apparent, both comparisons are complements in my book.

This is the third of Duncan's books to feature Penny Brannigan. And while I don't think I missed anything instrumental to the story in reading this one first, there was definitely some background information from the earlier books that I think could have elevated the book just that much more for me. But because I enjoyed this one and the characters so thoroughly, I'll definitely be hunting for more of Duncan's Penny Brannigan novels. Plus, Penny still needs to figure out what happened to that woman whose skeleton was found in the ductwork of her spa during the remodel.

