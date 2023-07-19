Bourke's Bookshelf: A tribute to Jane Austen

When asked who my favorite author is, Jane Austen is always one name that comes to mind. I’m not sure I could ever pick just one as an absolute favorite, but she’s definitely cemented her spot on my list.

Her sharp wit and hilarious commentary on Regency Era life have entertained the masses for more than 200 years. Her six novels lend themselves to dozens and dozens of TV and film adaptations, from the classic 1995 “Pride and Prejudice” series with Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy, to the modern take on “Emma” in the in the ‘90s rom-com “Clueless” to several holiday Hallmark films like “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen.” Countless authors have channeled their inner Jane Austen over the past two centuries with continuations of and plays on her books. “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” a 2009 novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, might be one of the more “out there” spin-offs of Austen’s works. But I have to say, the movie was fantastic.

Jane Austen died July 18, 1817, at the age of 41. To celebrate her life and commemorate the anniversary of the death of such an influential author, I bring you one of the more unique adaptations of Austen’s work.

‘Lost in Austen: Create Your Own Jane Austen Adventure’ by Emma Campbell Webster (2007)

I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to read a book.

Dungeons & Dragons meets Jane Austen meets those Choose Your Own Adventure books from childhood. If that doesn’t draw you in, I don’t know what will.

Your character: Elizabeth Bennet. Your goal: Marry both prudently and for love.

Playing as the iconic “Pride and Prejudice” heroine, readers are taken on a journey through the worlds created in Austen’s six novels, with the goal of finding a suitable husband.

Jane Austen's novels. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Starting off in the “Pride and Prejudice” storyline with points for intelligence, confidence and fortune (spoiler: this starts at zero), Elizabeth meets the famed Mr. Bingley and Mr. Darcy, and catches the eye of notorious Mr. Wickham. But her choices throughout lead her to encounters with other Austen characters, giving her a much wider array of marriage options.

Henry Crawford comes to Netherfield Hall with his entourage to put on a play. An ankle injury leads Elizabeth to Mr. Willoughby, and an impromptu trip to Lyme reacquaints her with Captain Wentworth. An assembly at Bath introduces her to Henry Tilney, and Mr. Knightly turns out to be an old family friend.

With further appearances by Frank Churchill, Col. Brandon and Mr. Collins, Elizabeth has her pick of the Austen men, many of whom might be just as good a match as Darcy. Even a love interest from Jane Austen’s real life proves a tempting suitor.

But Lizzy must tread carefully. One wrong decision and she might end up in an unhappy union or with an unfavorable match dooming her sisters to a life of destitution.

The vindictive Emma Woodhouse, deranged Fanny Price and heartsick Maria Lucas may or may not help her on the journey, and Anne Elliot could be a formidable adversary.

I’ll be honest, it took me a few tries to achieve my desired ending. Within the first 10 pages, I took a wrong turn on the way to visit Jane at Netherfield Hall and ran into a group of vagabonds who assaulted me and disfigured my face, dashing all hopes of a prudent match.

Another misstep broke my neck, and one more locked me in a room with a crazy woman for the rest of my sad life.







After doubling back and eventually making my way to the end, I couldn’t help but revisit every other scenario, just to make sure I didn’t miss anything. And let me tell you, some of the outcomes are — as Austen would say — quite shocking.

While the storylines are derived straight from Austen’s novels, Emma Campbell Webster adds her own flair with the various unexpected endings and creative encounters with other characters.

If you want the full effect of the book, you’ll need a pen and paper beside you. It might not be the most relaxing and laidback read as you keep track of various points and your character’s many failings and few accomplishments, but I promise if you’re a fan of Jane Austen, it will be a blast.

And you might end up learning something. For example, I learned that I would be a complete and utter failure in Regency Era times.

