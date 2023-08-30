Bourke's Bookshelf: Barriers between reality and fiction

BRAINERD — Imagine you’re re-reading your favorite book, and all of a sudden there’s a change in dialogue or a character that seems to be missing from the narrative, even though you swear they were there the first time around.

The story as you know it is completely different. But how is that even possible? How can the words printed on a page change? Surely they can’t, right?

Well, in Jasper Fforde’s world, they can. Entire fictional worlds can change in a heartbeat, altering the most influential literary works in only a moment with no explanation and no earthly way to go back.

Unless Thursday Next has anything to say about it.

‘The Eyre Affair’ by Jasper Fforde (2001)

It’s 1985, and Thursday Next is a Crimean War veteran and literary detective working in England. Her most recent case is tracking down the monster who stole the original manuscript of Charles Dickens’ 1844 novel “The Life and Adventures of Martin Chuzzlewit.”

There’s only one man who could have pulled this off — a terrorist named Acheron Hades — with whom Thursday happens to have a history. She’s enlisted to help the efforts, but things go wrong very quickly.

And then they become personal when Thursday’s Uncle Mycroft goes missing, along with one of his most ingenious inventions. The prose portal actually allows people to journey inside the fictional worlds of books, explore the setting and observe their favorite characters.

It also means characters can leave their stories, enter into the real world and never find their way back.

In the wrong hands, the portal could have disastrous implications — especially if it were used alongside an original manuscript. If something, theoretically, were to change in an original manuscript, every copy of the book in existence would change along with it.

Martin Chuzzlewit is one thing, but when the original manuscript of a beloved work like “Jane Eyre” seems to be the next target, the detectives kick into even higher gear, fighting to protect Charlotte Bronte’s famous characters.

This book came to me at the recommendation of a friend, and I was immediately interested because “Jane Eyre” is one of my all-time favorite books. I fell in love with it when it was required reading in one of my college English classes, and it remains one of the few books I’ve read more than once. I’d advise readers of “The Eyre Affair” to have at least a basic understanding of the plot of “Jane Eyre” ahead of time, as it figures prominently into the story.

While I have to admit I wasn’t crazy about Fforde’s execution, his narrative with Jane and Mr. Rochester is probably one of my favorites. “The Eyre Affair” is the first in his Thursday Next series, following the detective as she debates the real origins of the Shakespeare plays and joins forces with other literary characters with Miss Havisham.

I think I’m just intrigued enough to see where her story goes next.

