99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Coming together in a new form'

My first read of 2023 is "Josie and Vic" by Debra Thomas.

Book surrounded by 2023 calendars
My first read of 2023 is Debra Thomas's "Josie and Vic," set to be released in April.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A few months ago, I was fortunate enough to receive an advance reader copy of “Josie and Vic” from Blue Cottage Agency. The book isn’t set to come out until April 2023, so I thought I would kick off the new year by giving readers something to look forward to in the coming year.

Theresa Bourke headshot

It turns out this pick was a perfect choice to start out the new year because it deals heavily with accepting the past and embracing new beginnings. Both title characters have a lot to overcome but show strength can be found through love and selfless giving.

‘Josie and Vic’ by Debra Thomas

Vic Serafini experienced something no person should ever have to. In his late 40s, he finds himself struggling to make sense of life after his wife and two young children were killed in a tragic accident. Irma, Isabel and Miguel were his whole world, and losing them wasn’t fair.

To help Vic cope with this unimaginable loss, his sister Josie uproots her life in upstate New York and settles into his Los Angeles home for a while, worried about her brother’s mental state.

Not only does she feel a sense of duty to her older brother, who always looked after her as a kid, but Josie also understands a fraction of Vic’s loss, having buried her husband a few years earlier. This tragedy takes her back to thoughts of Ben’s sudden passing and of her mother’s life, cut short at 51, before Josie had a chance to tell her she was pregnant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first part of the book jumps back and forth between present day, which takes place throughout 2001, and snippets of the characters’ pasts.

We see Vic and Josie growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s with a single mother after their father walked out.

We see Vic enlisting in the military and being shipped off to Vietnam, leaving Josie feeling so alone.

We see their mother’s cancer diagnosis and Josie’s struggle when she becomes pregnant as a college student by a man who’s about to move to Ireland.

Bourke's Bookshelf top reads
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Top reads of 2022
I read 65 books in 2022. I think I set my original goal around 52 — one a week — but surprisingly found myself ahead of schedule early in the year.
January 01, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
T2T_8323.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Everything in life is kind of unreal’
This week's featured read is "Sundays at Tiffany's" by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet.
December 28, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"Deck the Halls"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: A quirky Christmas kidnapping
This month's featured holiday read is "Deck the Halls," a collaboration between mother-daughter writers Mary and Carol Higgins Clark.
December 21, 2022 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
"The Christmas Quilt"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Love makes everything bigger
This week's feature holiday read is "The Christmas Quilt" by Thomas J. Davis.
December 14, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A news key is highlighted on a keyboard.
Local
Liz Collin to have book signing Dec. 12
The book signing will be 3-6 p.m.
December 10, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A Killer's Christmas in Wales
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: A cozy Christmas crime
This week's holiday feature is "A Killer's Christmas in Wales" by Elizabeth J. Duncan.
December 07, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Hundred Miles to Nowhere
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: From New York City to New York Mills, Minnesota
This week's Nonfiction November feature is "Hundred Miles to Nowhere" by local author Elisa Korenne.
November 30, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Into the Wild
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘I now walk into the wild’
This week's Nonfiction November feature is "Into the Wild" by Jon Krakauer.
November 23, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘To the Muggles who got me here’
This week's Nonfiction November read is the 2022 memoir "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" by Tom Felton.
November 16, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book cover
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘This stuff only happens to me’
This week's featured author is Crosby writer Joan Hasskamp and her memoir "We Don't Care Who Wins as Long as Joan Loses."
November 09, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Photo of book cover
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Tales of bad behavior
This week's spooky features are the short-story anthology "Minnesota Not So Nice" and J.K. Rowling's "The Ickabog."
October 26, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book in front of pumpkin
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: A walk on the wild side
This week's featured read is "House of Stars" by local author Jennifer Schultz.
October 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Quarry Girls book sitting on a beach
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: Everything has edges
This week's spooky reads are "The Quarry Girls" by Jess Lourey and R.L Stine's Goosebumps SlappyWorld series.
October 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Exterior view of St. Mathias Town Hall
Local
St. Mathias Township Book Exchange Library to close for the season
Many book genres are available including fiction, biography, westerns, history, cooking, crafts, children and young adults. There are hardcovers and softcovers and series by familiar authors.
October 08, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
"Eagles Cove" by Elke Sinclair
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: Curl up with a cozy mystery
This week's featured novel is "Eagles Cove" by Elke Sinclair, a writing duo from Minnesota.
October 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: ‘Shades of deeper meaning’
This week's banned book feature is "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.
September 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
The Hate U Give
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Banned Bookshelf: ‘You can’t destroy a movement’
This week's banned book feature is "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas.
September 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cover of "The Handmaid's Tale"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: ‘Sanity is a valuable possession’
This week's banned and challenged book is "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood.
September 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Book cover of "The Bluest Eye"
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: ‘Asking for beauty’
This week's featured banned book is Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," No. 8 on the American Library Association's list of Top 10 most banned and challenged books in 2021.
September 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Cover of 'Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' by Jonathan Safran Foer
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Banned Bookshelf: Lives like skyscrapers
"Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" by Jonathan Safran Foer is No. 55 on the American Library Association's 100 most frequently banned and challenged books from 2010-19.
August 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Row of books standing on a desk
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Banned Bookshelf: So you want to ban a book?
A world with book censorship is one I don't want to live in. Join me this month in my quest to read frequently banned and challenged books.
August 28, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
MuchObligedGraphic.png
Local
Much Obliged: Brainerd Public Library says thank you
Your donations of coupons, prizes and monetary support were a wonderful way to reward the kids for reading and kept them excited about it throughout the summer.
August 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Stack of books
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'Is it easy? No it ain't'
This week's reads include "The Search for the Homestead Treasure" by Ann Treacy, "Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson and "Crave" by Tracy Wolff.
August 17, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ty's mother and father look at the newly installed little library.
Local
Brainerd little free library features books on addiction, recovery
The "Ty-brary" is in memory of Tyler Walsh, a recovering addict who died in a motorcycle crash last year.
July 28, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Books stacked on shelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Live honorably and with dignity’
This week's reads include "Black and Blue" by Frank Weber, "The Invisible Library" by Genevieve Cogman and "A Million Little Pieces" by James Frey.
July 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stack of books on a bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: 'There is a way to be good again'
This week’s reads include “A Comedian Walks into a Funeral Home” by Dennis Kelly, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini and “By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory.
July 05, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A stack of books on a shelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘An envious heart makes a treacherous ear’
This week's reads include "The Lost Dragon Murder" by Michael Allan Mallory, "The Age of Innocence" by Edith Wharton and "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston.
June 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Stack of books on a bookshelf
Arts and Entertainment
Bourke’s Bookshelf: More of my favorites
This week's reads include “A Murder is Announced” by Agatha Christie, “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green and “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” by Stephen King.
June 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Author Frank Weber of "Murder Book" will be released Wednesday. Weber has already begun his next book.Submitted
Arts and Entertainment
True-crime author tackles police misconduct, racism in ‘Black and Blue’
Forensic psychologist Frank F. Weber’s latest true-crime thriller, “Black and Blue,” is about the search for the killer of 19-year-old Sadie Sullivan. The Pierz resident will speak at Roundhouse Brewery in Nisswa and sign books at CatTale's Books & Gifts in downtown Brainerd.
May 18, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Graphic with news spelled out with letter tiles.
Local
Book exchange library to open for season May 17
All items are for the taking; no exchange necessary, but book donations are accepted. The library prefers no encyclopedias, textbooks, cassettes and video tapes.
May 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

We see Josie’s relationship with Ben, an older man who falls madly in love with both her and eventually the child she’s carrying.

We see all the pieces of life that led the Serafini siblings to where they are today — a little broken but still grateful for one another.

While Josie helps Vic through his loss, she deals with her own strained relationship with 19-year-old daughter Ellie, who packed up and moved across country not too long ago in her pursuit of her music. Then there’s Tony, Vic and Josie’s estranged father, with whom Vic has actually had contact for decades, much to Josie’s surprise and dismay.

And finally, there’s the veterinarian in New York who agreed to take in Josie’s beloved horses while she was in California. Regular email exchanges between the two of them quickly turn into daily phone calls, the horses no longer the sole topic of conversation. Could it possibly be blossoming into something more? If so, Josie isn’t quite sure she’s ready for it. But the talks are so nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later on, another family tragedy ends up being the catalyst to Vic’s decision on the next chapter of his life. An attempted border crossing gone wrong gives him the motivation he needs to put his energy into something new, something that will both keep him busy and honor his family’s memory.

While I never quite found myself crying during this read, there was often a lump in my throat and a couple of fresh tears in my eyes. There was no point I felt like bawling; instead, it was more of a faint yet consistent tugging of the heartstrings. I felt the somber notes of the story with my whole being as I tried to imagine the struggles of Debra Thomas’ complexly crafted characters.

“Josie and Vic” was an easy five-star rating on my Goodreads account and the perfect way to kick off the new year.

Related Topics: BOOKS
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
What to read next
EntertainmentBriefs.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment Briefs — Jan. 4
A roundup of upcoming entertainment events, such as concerts, plays, music in the park, author events in the Brainerd lakes area.
January 04, 2023 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Visual Arts.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Visual Arts — Jan. 4
The calendar lists art exhibits on display, as well as art workshops and activities.
January 04, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
open-red-curtain.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Performing Arts — Jan. 4
This calendar lists theatrical productions and other unique entertainment events.
January 04, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Reparations in the homeland
"What do you do when an egregious crime has been committed? How do you right a wrong? Minnesota can do that with the Dakota: Make reparations."
January 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke