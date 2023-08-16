Bourke's Bookshelf: Dull and blundering, but remarkably bright

BRAINERD — “Remarkably Bright Creatures” was another bandwagon read for me this year. It kept popping up along with rave reviews in the book group I’m in on Facebook, eventually piquing my interest enough to give it a shot.

I didn’t know a whole lot about the book going in, except that one of the main characters was an octopus of all things, and there was an element of mystery with a decades-old unsolved disappearance. Either of those premises might be intriguing enough on their own, but throw them together, and you’ve got a brilliant, one-of-a-kind story.

‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ by Shelby Van Pelt (2022)

An unlikely friendship forms at the Sowell Bay Aquarium between 70-year-old cleaning lady Tova Sullivan and giant Pacific octopus Marcellus.

Less than thrilled with his captivity in a fingerprint-covered glass tank for the gawking pleasure of humans, Marcellus spends much of his time observing the aquarium’s visitors and learning about human nature. At night when he’s bored, Marcellus wriggles his way through the small opening in his tank, adventuring to other exhibits and snacking on sea cucumbers. The only one who knows about his late-night escapades for certain is Tova, but she’s not about to come clean to her boss. She’s started to think of Marcellus as a friend, talking to him while she makes her nightly rounds with the mop.

She’s also the only one who knows about his treasure trove — dropped items he’s collected from oblivious aquarium-goers over the years. While keeping the octopus’s secret, Tova has no idea that his findings might be the literal key to solving a mystery that has haunted her for 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT







Her son Erik was just 18 when he went missing and was later presumed dead, drowned in the nearby Puget Sound. But Tova still doesn’t know what happened for sure. And who knows if she ever will? Meanwhile, Cameron Cassmore is trying to fill in the blanks in his own family’s history. He knows very little about his mom and absolutely nothing about his dad. Could a captive octopus in Washington also have the answers Cameron seeks? It’s crazy, but maybe…

Shelby Van Pelt’s thoughtful prose reminds us of the beauty in life — all life — that can be found amid our toughest struggles. No one person’s life journey is the same. Everyone has their demons. But it’s how we deal with them that defines both who we are and just how remarkable we could become.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

