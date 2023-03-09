Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Everyone has secrets’

As I’ve written in a couple past columns, sometimes the less you know about a book beforehand, the better the read.

That’s certainly the case for “Behind Her Eyes.” I went in knowing nothing beyond its classification as a psychological thriller and that there was supposedly a massive twist at the end. I had some friends raving about how good the ending was, and that was enough for me to want to pick it up and see for myself.

And let’s just say I was not disappointed. It was dark with a note of suspense that gradually grew as the book progressed, erupting into an ending so twisted and unexpected that I think even Dame Agatha Christie would be proud.

‘Behind Her Eyes’ by Sarah Pinborough (2017)

Louise is a single mom living in London. Her mundane life slowly starts to unravel when she meets an attractive stranger in a bar one night, only to find out later the man is married and he’s her new boss.

Then there’s Adele — beautiful Adele — who lives a lonely life in a big, fancy house without the affections of her husband.

The point of view shifts back and forth between Louise and Adele, each woman telling her story. Eventually their paths cross, and their competing narratives give the story an interesting slant, as we get to see two different perspectives on the same scenarios.

As more is revealed about the characters — namely Adele — the puzzle pieces slowly come together, telling a twisted tale.

I think that’s all I will reveal of this book, and I’ll leave it up to you, the reader, to figure out what exactly is going on by yourself.

Just be ready for your jaw to drop.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .