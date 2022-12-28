Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Everything in life is kind of unreal’

So it turns out just because a book has snow on the cover and happens to be in the Christmas section at a book sale doesn’t mean it’s actually holiday themed.

I apologize in advance for doing the unthinkable and judging a book by its cover (and its shelf placement) and not bringing my readers another holiday read for the end of the year, but I promise this one is a good read nonetheless. And the song “Jingle Bells” was mentioned once at the end, so there was one Christmas element.

‘Sundays at Tiffany’s’ by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet

Oddly enough, I still have yet to read a James Patterson mystery/thriller, but I can tell you that his romance novels are fantastic.

In “Sundays at Tiffany’s,” main character Jane Margaux is strongly attached to her imaginary friend, Michael. Eight-year-old Jane looks forward to her Sundays, spent eating ice cream with Michael at the St. Regis, while hot-shot Broadway producer mother, Vivienne, sits nearby with her hairdresser or newest boyfriend or some other Hollywood celebrity. After dessert, Vivienne takes Jane to Tiffany’s, where they wander around, looking at the biggest, shiniest diamonds one can imagine.

Jane enjoys this one-on-one time with her mom but knows the weekends wouldn’t be complete without Michael either because he’s the one who loves her without question. Vivienne’s affections, on the other hand, are hard-earned for her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life with Michael is great until Jane’s ninth birthday, when her imaginary friend informs her he has to leave. His role is to help kids under the age of 9. He isn’t allowed to be Jane’s friend anymore. The little girl is heartbroken, but Michael assures her she won’t even remember him when she wakes up in the morning. That’s how it works. Kids forget their imaginary friends.

Except for Jane.

The story skips ahead 23 years, and Jane is a Hollywood writer, having written and produced a hit Broadway show called “Thank Heaven.” It tells the story of a little girl and her imaginary friend, Michael.

Memories of Michael are still embedded in Jane’s 32-year-old mind. They shouldn’t be, but they are. And then one day, when she’s upset at controlling boyfriend Hugh, who wormed his way into her heart playing Michael in the Broadway show, Jane finds herself at the St. Regis. Surely eating a coffee ice cream sundae with chocolate sauce will put her in a better moon. Maybe she’ll even play the Jane-and-Michael game, making up backstories for the people sitting around her. She’ll start with that young couple nearby — a beautiful brunette girl and a good-looking man, who… looks an awful lot like her imaginary friend from childhood.

It can’t be? Can it?

Before Jane knows what she’s doing, her feet move her toward the couple’s table. Michael is just as stunned as she is to see the little curly haired girl he helped as a child, now all grown up into a beautiful woman. How can she possibly remember him? That’s not supposed to be the deal.

What ensues after their meeting is a whirlwind tear-jerker of a love story. While Jane falls madly, deeply in love with him, Michael tries to figure out why he’s back in New York and why he suddenly feels almost human.

This love story is a beautiful one, even if it doesn’t happen to take place at Christmastime, and comes highly recommended.

ADVERTISEMENT

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

