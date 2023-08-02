Bourke's Bookshelf: ‘Fourteen miracles to go’

One of the squares I needed to fill out on the book bingo card I made for myself this year was a book recommended by my favorite author.

As those who have read my columns regularly know, choosing a favorite author is incredibly hard for me. Several of my favorites — Jane Austen, Agatha Christie, Maeve Binchy — are no longer with us, so I decided to choose a contemporary author who has plenty of lists of recommended reads online. Among some of John Green’s most recent recommendations was “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. The title intrigued me, but not nearly as much as the premise.

I can confidently say this book is unique, not even coming close to anything I’ve ever read before, especially in terms of format. So if you’re looking for something a little different that’s sure to make you laugh, this one might be right up your alley.

‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ by Maria Semple (2012)

Bee Branch’s parents promised her she could have any present she wanted if she completed middle school with perfect grades.

Her pick? A trip to Antarctica.

That’s not quite what either of her parents had in mind, but Bee’s a great kid, and they don’t want to disappoint her. So Antarctica it is.

But when Bee’s mom, Bernadette, disappears before the trip, the family is at a loss as to how to move forward.

Written largely through correspondence like emails, school announcements, blog posts and police reports, the story jumps around a little bit. There’s the hilarious parent drama at Bee’s school, context for the family’s sudden move from Los Angeles to Seattle 20 years ago and the preparations Bernadette is making for the big trip via her virtual online assistant, Manjula. Interspersed amongst the written communication is Bee’s present-day narrative, telling the story of her eccentric mother from a 15-year-old’s point of view.







Was it mental illness that drove Bernadette from her family? Or Bee’s upcoming move to boarding school in the fall, or husband Elgin’s stressful, round-the-clock job at Microsoft? Or does it perhaps deal with her past life in California, where she was a renowned architect who once won a MacArthur Genius Grant but hasn’t created anything in decades?

No matter what the cause, Bee is adamant she’ll find her mother, even if it means going all the way to Antarctica.

I listened to this novel via audiobook and was pleasantly surprised when I recognized the voice of the narrator as that of Kathleen Wilhoite, who I know and love as Liz Danes on “Gilmore Girls.” Her vocal inflection is absolutely perfect for “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

