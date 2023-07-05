Bourke’s Bookshelf: ‘Going outside is highly overrated’

“Ready Player One” came as a recommendation from my sister when I lamented to her about how sad I was to have finished the Finlay Donovan series (her previous suggestion).

It’s not like I needed anything else to add to my ever-growing to-be-read list, but I was on the hunt for something that would draw me into a fictional world as completely as that series had. Something that I just couldn’t put down and felt compelled to read into the wee hours of the night.

I can’t say “Ready Player One” rose quite to my Finlay Donovan level, but I’ll admit it came pretty close. I enjoyed it enough to grab the sequel when I had a chance, and despite what I read in a lot of reviews, I thought “Ready Player Two” held its own against the first installment and delivered another fantastic story.

Now, I’m going to do my best to review both books without giving away any spoilers from the first. So if the second synopsis seems a bit lacking, please forgive me.

‘Ready Player One’ by Ernest Cline (2011)

In the year 2045, the world is brimming with chaos and destitution. The outside world isn’t a safe place, so it’s a good thing the OASIS exists.

Created by the great video game designer James Halliday, the Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation — or OASIS — is a hyper-realistic virtual reality simulation that nearly everyone uses.

For Wade Watts, it’s an escape from his dismal situation as a poor orphan, living in a dilapidated trailer park with an aunt, who sees him as nothing but dollar signs. Luckily for Wade, though, he can log onto the OASIS every day. It’s where he attends school and primarily lives his life as Parzival, the name he gave to his avatar.







When the famous Halliday dies and announces through a pre-recorded video that his entire $240 billion fortune will go to the person who finds the Easter egg he hid somewhere in the depths of the OASIS, Wade joins the massive hunt.

When not in school, he spends his days learning everything he can about 1980s pop culture, which was Halliday’s obsession. He watches all of Halliday’s favorite movies and shows, reads his favorite books and listens to his favorite musical artists in hope it will help with the quest for the egg.

Five years after the competition is announced, Wade finally gets a break. His name shoots to the top of Halliday’s “Scoreboard,” and he becomes world famous overnight.

But with fame comes danger.

The multinational corporation Innovative Online Industries has thousands of gunters (egg hunters) searching for the egg in hopes of taking over and privatizing the OASIS.

And they’ll kill to reach their goal.

Now, Wade has to watch his back both in the OASIS and the real world, and the race to find Halliday’s Easter egg is more intense than ever.

‘Ready Player Two’ by Ernest Cline (2020)

Just days after the contest ends, Wade finds himself in another predicament.

It turns out Halliday left another quest, and the world once again erupts in a mass of gunters vying for a totally unknown prize.

Wade is again in the middle of it, and the stakes are again the same — life or death.

In another virtual search for hidden treasure, Wade encounters even more of Halliday’s infatuation with 1980s pop culture. Those who are fans of John Hughes films — like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club” — can rejoice in a virtual world called Shermer, set in the fictional Illinois suburb where Hughes set many of his films.

The likes of Cameron Frye, Samantha Baker, Andie Walsh and Duckie Dale are all wandering around the same neighborhood, going about their days exactly as they did in their movies.

Another OASIS world based on downtown Minneapolis pays tribute to Prince and his iconic career.

Departing from just the 1980s, Cline incorporates a fair bit of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth in the sequel, too, with Wade mad at himself for never having finished reading “The Silmarillion.”

Beyond my investment in the story, I felt the urge to do a deep dive into ‘80s pop culture and go watch all the movies and listen to all the music that didn’t quite make it into my repertoire after I was born in the next decade.

While it’s hard to compare with “Ready Player One,” I do think “Ready Player Two” is well worth the read for those who are fans of Cline’s first work.

