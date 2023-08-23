Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 23

Arts and Entertainment

Bourke's Bookshelf: 'How did I get here?'

This week's featured read is "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty.

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Today at 3:57 PM

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is one of my friend recommendations for the year.

Theresa Bourke headshot

I hopped on the bandwagon with a graphic that was going around Facebook late last year, asking for 12 book recommendations from 12 friends to read in the upcoming year. I have a lot of bookworm friends, so I got a plethora of suggestions and was excited about all the ones I chose for the year. Sadly, not all of them have turned out to be high up on my list, and a couple even went into the dreaded did-not-finish pile.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” ended up being one of the good ones.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ by Liane Moriarty (2018)

Tranquillum House is a health resort in Sydney, Australia, that promises to transform its guests — body, mind and soul — by the end of their 10-day stay. Run by Russian expatriate Masha, who has some unconventional methods, the facility is a literal last resort for some of its visitors.

Ben and Jessica’s marriage is rocky, to say the least. Their $22 million lottery win changed them as a couple. Can they get back to where they were before?

Frances is reeling after her last relationship went awry and publishers passed on her latest novel.

No one can figure out at first what Heather, Napoleon and Zoe are doing there. They all look the picture of health, so what could they possibly need from the resort? The story of their tragic loss comes out later.

Lars is a serial health resort attendee, and Tony just ended up here after Googling “how to change my life.”

Carmel is a single mother to four little girls. She’s at Tranquillum house trying to lose weight while her girls are in Europe with their father and his new wife.

Everyone has their reasons, but no one knows quite what they’re in for when they step foot in Masha’s domain. Chocolate, alcohol and caffeine are banned, as are cellphones and any contact with the outside world.

For 10 whole days.

Can they cope with that life for a week and a half? Is what Masha’s doing really going to change their lives like she promises?

They’ll find out in 10 days, or maybe even sooner.

It’s not what anyone expected. Transformative, sure. Healthy and legal? That’s yet to be determined.

As the nine guests go about their retreat, we learn about their backstories and what brought them to Tranquillum House. Masha’s background figures prominently into the story, too, as the book begins with the major life event that led her to opening the resort.

This book wasn’t necessarily action-packed, and I wouldn’t exactly call it a page-turner (not just because I listened to the audio version), but I did find myself invested in the characters, with a desire to know how life turned out for them by the end of the story.

The novel was adapted into a Hulu miniseries in 2021, starring actors like Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans.

Moriarty’s 2014 novel “Big Little Lies” is the basis for the HBO series of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravits.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
